Big Sean Recalls Beyonce's Surprising Reaction To "I Don't F**k With You"

Big Sean has a lot of big hits to look back on throughout his career, and hopefully some more ahead of him on his journey. But one of the oddest things about reminiscing on these efforts is recalling how fellow superstars reacted to the moment before it even happened. He recently joined Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous on Wednesday (March 5) for the newest episode of their St. Brown podcast. During their conversation, the Detroit native recalled when he played his smash record "I Don't F**k With You" for Beyonce and Jay-Z at their house before the song and its album, 2015's Dark Sky Paradise, came out.

"I went to their house and was playing them songs," Big Sean recalled. "Beyoncé was like, ‘It’s a little disrespectful. Maybe you should [get] Nicki Minaj on it for a female’s voice.’ Jay-Z was like, ‘Nah, it’s hard, though.’ He was like, ‘People gonna get it that you just having fun.' Then I remember I was getting texts from Hov. He sent me a text one time that was like, ‘Every day you not putting that song out, you losing.’ I almost didn’t put it on the album. I thought it was a little dumb."

Beyonce Tour

Of course, Big Sean ended up enlisting the one and only E-40 for "I Don't F**k With You," a nine-times platinum behemoth of a rap banger. It's funny to hear Queen Bey give this take about it, though, especially given the music that she was making at that time and would go on to make. We wonder what she listens to while she's on tour... Beyoncé will embark on the COWBOY CARTER tour later this year, hitting stadiums in North America and Europe for her latest spectacle.