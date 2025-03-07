Big Sean Recalls Beyonce's Surprising Reaction To "I Don't F**k With You"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 852 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
big-sean-rapper-summer-smash-2024-3
BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 14: Rapper, Big Sean, performs during Day 1 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Big Sean talked about Beyonce and Jay-Z's reactions to his hit record on the "St. Brown" podcast with Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown.

Big Sean has a lot of big hits to look back on throughout his career, and hopefully some more ahead of him on his journey. But one of the oddest things about reminiscing on these efforts is recalling how fellow superstars reacted to the moment before it even happened. He recently joined Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous on Wednesday (March 5) for the newest episode of their St. Brown podcast. During their conversation, the Detroit native recalled when he played his smash record "I Don't F**k With You" for Beyonce and Jay-Z at their house before the song and its album, 2015's Dark Sky Paradise, came out.

"I went to their house and was playing them songs," Big Sean recalled. "Beyoncé was like, ‘It’s a little disrespectful. Maybe you should [get] Nicki Minaj on it for a female’s voice.’ Jay-Z was like, ‘Nah, it’s hard, though.’ He was like, ‘People gonna get it that you just having fun.' Then I remember I was getting texts from Hov. He sent me a text one time that was like, ‘Every day you not putting that song out, you losing.’ I almost didn’t put it on the album. I thought it was a little dumb."

Read More: Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seemingly Address A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Lawsuit Rumors

Beyonce Tour

Of course, Big Sean ended up enlisting the one and only E-40 for "I Don't F**k With You," a nine-times platinum behemoth of a rap banger. It's funny to hear Queen Bey give this take about it, though, especially given the music that she was making at that time and would go on to make. We wonder what she listens to while she's on tour... Beyoncé will embark on the COWBOY CARTER tour later this year, hitting stadiums in North America and Europe for her latest spectacle.

Meanwhile, Big Sean recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Dark Sky Paradise earlier this year, but he had more to celebrate in a new freestyle. He dropped "Head To The Sky" to close out Black History Month, and it's just as compelling and soulful as you've probably come to expect from his recent catalog. Looking back at cuts like "I Don't F**k With You" makes that journey even more clear...

Read More: Big Sean Extends His Thanks To Tyler Perry For Highlighting His Grandmother's Story

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" World Premiere - Party Music Big Sean's Verse On "Mercy" Is More Impressive Than You Think 3.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1390
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 4.5K
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Music Jadakiss Says Styles P Was Dissing Jay Z On "Reservoir Dogs" 11.7K