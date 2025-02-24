Jay-Z & Beyonce Seemingly Address ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Lawsuit Rumors

BY Cole Blake 9.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Jay-Z and Beyonce appear to have confirmed that they're not filing lawsuits against ASAP Rocky and Rihanna.

Jay-Z and Beyonce have seemingly addressed the rumors that they're wrapped up in a legal battle with ASAP Rocky and Rihanna. As the reports hit the internet over the weekend, Roc Nation's X (formerly Twitter) account wrote: "'Don’t be dumb.'" The message appears to be both a refutation of the rumors, while also a playful reference to the title of Rocky's upcoming album.

Many fans already weren't buying into the rumors. "People have to use their heads," one user wrote on X. "@asvpxrocky is signed to RN management @rihanna is also signed to RN why would Jay-z and Beyonce or Jay z and anyone be sueing 2 of his biggest clients let's use our heads and stop wishing bad on these successful black people." Another asked: "Why would Hov or anyone in relation go after Rihanna. Silliness. He discovered her and they made $$$. Hopefully we get a Hov verse on the album though." Check out the Roc Nation post below.

Read More: Jay-Z & Beyonce Go On First Public Outing Since Hov's Sexual Assault Lawsuit's Dismissal

Is Jay-Z Suing ASAP Rocky?

While ASAP Rocky isn't facing a lawsuit from Jay-Z, he was recently wrapped up in a serious legal battle. ASAP Relli accused him of allegedly shooting at him during an altercation in 2021; however, after a several-weeks-long trial a jury found him not guilty of the crime. As the verdict came in, he leaped into Rihanna's arms, who joined him in the courtroom. With that case put to rest, Rocky is already turning his attention back to Don't Be Dumb.

He posted the album's title on X just hours after beating the assault case, last week. He later followed that up by sharing a snippet of an upcoming song from the project on social media. "Me and these rappers, we nothing alike,” he raps on the highly-anticipated track. It follows a number of singles to already drop including "Highjack," "Tailor Swif," and "Ruby Rosary." Don't Be Dumb itself was originally slated to drop back in August 2024, but Rocky postponed it's release at the last minute.

Read More: Jay-Z Not Done With Tony Buzbee Yet, Accuses Lawyer Of Blackmail

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 44.8K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Jay-Z Confirms He Didn't Pay Assault Accuser To Drop Her Lawsuit 2.2K
NBA: Finals-Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors Music Jay-Z Responds To Tony Buzbee's Claims Against Roc Nation & His Venereal Disease Accusations 3.6K
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show Relationships Jay-Z & Beyonce Go On First Public Outing Since Hov's Sexual Assault Lawsuit's Dismissal 3.3K