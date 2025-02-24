Jay-Z & Beyonce Seemingly Address ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Lawsuit Rumors

Jay-Z and Beyonce have seemingly addressed the rumors that they're wrapped up in a legal battle with ASAP Rocky and Rihanna. As the reports hit the internet over the weekend, Roc Nation's X (formerly Twitter) account wrote: "'Don’t be dumb.'" The message appears to be both a refutation of the rumors, while also a playful reference to the title of Rocky's upcoming album.

Many fans already weren't buying into the rumors. "People have to use their heads," one user wrote on X. "@asvpxrocky is signed to RN management @rihanna is also signed to RN why would Jay-z and Beyonce or Jay z and anyone be sueing 2 of his biggest clients let's use our heads and stop wishing bad on these successful black people." Another asked: "Why would Hov or anyone in relation go after Rihanna. Silliness. He discovered her and they made $$$. Hopefully we get a Hov verse on the album though." Check out the Roc Nation post below.

Is Jay-Z Suing ASAP Rocky?

While ASAP Rocky isn't facing a lawsuit from Jay-Z, he was recently wrapped up in a serious legal battle. ASAP Relli accused him of allegedly shooting at him during an altercation in 2021; however, after a several-weeks-long trial a jury found him not guilty of the crime. As the verdict came in, he leaped into Rihanna's arms, who joined him in the courtroom. With that case put to rest, Rocky is already turning his attention back to Don't Be Dumb.