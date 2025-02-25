A$AP Rocky References His Assault Trial While Collaborating With Metro Boomin For Newest "Don't Be Dumb" Snippet

A new snippet that appears to be from A$AP Rocky's upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, and features production from Metro Boomin is circulating online. The preview surfaced on social media on Tuesday as Rocky's shifted focus back to the project after beating his assault case, earlier this month. On the song, he references the trial. “I wear Armani to court, your honor," he raps. "Look like John Gotti in court, your honor.”

Fans on social media appear to be having mixed reactions to the snippet. "Won’t be listening to all that , still spinning that Drake and Partynextdoor album," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referring to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Others praised Metro Boomin's contribution. "This is sum Savage Mode type Metro production HOOOLY this album finna be," one fan posted. Others suggested it could be created through artificial intelligence.

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping His New Album?

New A$AP Rocky snippet prod. Metro Boomin 🚨👀 pic.twitter.com/W8FvobOWhi — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) February 25, 2025

A$AP Rocky has still not confirmed when he will be dropping his new album, Don't Be Dumb. He initially set a release date back in August 2024, but delayed the project indefinitely at the last minute. He's already dropped several singles for the album including "Highjack," "Tailor Swif," and "Ruby Rosary." Last Thursday, he shared another snippet of new music on which he raps: “Me and these rappers, we nothing alike."