A$AP Rocky References His Assault Trial While Collaborating With Metro Boomin For Newest "Don't Be Dumb" Snippet

BY Cole Blake 2.0K Views
Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 - Day 2
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: A$AP Rocky performs on the Camp Stage during day 2 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
The snippet appears to be a preview of a collaboration between A$AP Rocky and Metro Boomin from his new album.

A new snippet that appears to be from A$AP Rocky's upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, and features production from Metro Boomin is circulating online. The preview surfaced on social media on Tuesday as Rocky's shifted focus back to the project after beating his assault case, earlier this month. On the song, he references the trial. “I wear Armani to court, your honor," he raps. "Look like John Gotti in court, your honor.”

Fans on social media appear to be having mixed reactions to the snippet. "Won’t be listening to all that , still spinning that Drake and Partynextdoor album," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referring to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Others praised Metro Boomin's contribution. "This is sum Savage Mode type Metro production HOOOLY this album finna be," one fan posted. Others suggested it could be created through artificial intelligence.

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping His New Album?

A$AP Rocky has still not confirmed when he will be dropping his new album, Don't Be Dumb. He initially set a release date back in August 2024, but delayed the project indefinitely at the last minute. He's already dropped several singles for the album including "Highjack," "Tailor Swif," and "Ruby Rosary." Last Thursday, he shared another snippet of new music on which he raps: “Me and these rappers, we nothing alike."

As for the aforementioned assault trial, A$AP Relli accused A$AP Rocky of shooting at him during an altercation in 2021. After a lengthy legal process, a jury found Rocky not guilty on any charges in connection to the incident. “Thank God first. You gotta thank God first. And I really wanna thank to jury for making the right decision," Rocky said outside of the courtroom after the ruling. "I’m just so thankful. This is crazy right now. This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years but I’m thankful nonetheless. We blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y’all. All praise be to God.”

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
