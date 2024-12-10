Asap Rocky Announces New Release Timeline For "Don't Be Dumb" And Fans Are Tapping Out

Refunds are being issued out for any purchases made around the album.

Asap Rocky fans have been steadily losing hope around Don't Be Dumb actually releasing for quite a while. It's supposed to be the New York native's fourth studio album and follow-up to 2018's TESTING. Overall, there's been some moments of true optimism. There's been a nice number of singles that have come out, especially over the last year. "Ruby Rosary" with The Alchemist and J. Cole, "HIGHJACK" featuring Jessica Pratt, and "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)" are just a few. There's also been plenty of details and announcements regarding collaborations and release dates as well. But all of this has been too good to be true because we are still without the record.

Sampling and clearance issues can certainly derail plans to drop music, and that's been what Rocky is saying is keeping the tape shelved. However, it just feels like there's a lot more going on than just that. It could be that he's overthinking too much, or he's just got too much going on outside of music. For example, his legal issues could definitely be playing a role. With that said, it's just hard to believe that it's just the things he mentioned that are holding him back from dropping.

The Hype Around Asap Rocky Is Dying Out

It's been hard to watch this all unfold, especially since we have heard great Asap Rocky projects before. We aren't completely done yet, but it seems like a lot of fans are tapping out. Once again, the A$AP Mob member's team has made another disappointing announcement regarding Don't Be Dumb and its release date. "[It's] been rescheduled to early 2025. We will refund your order and invite you to reorder when the album is available. As a thank-you for your patience, please enjoy the attached coupon for a gift upon release," the statement reads.

This has led to some apathetic responses from his fan base on Twitter, with one writing, "I'm convinced this album dosent actually exist." "Not sure how it’s gonna work out for him. Hype is dead and the pot is no longer boiling. Album has to be pretty special for it to be worth it in any regard," another adds. "So we should all give up on Rocky @ this point is what I’m hearing👌🏾bro album must be boo boo," a fan ruthlessly types. It's clear that frustrations are pretty much at an all-time high, and if it doesn't drop in "early 2025," the hype will be nonexistent we fear.

