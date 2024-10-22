ASAP Rocky Lands New Trial Date After Scheduling Conflict With Rolling Loud

ASAP Rocky will be appearing in court in January.

ASAP Rocky's trial in his ongoing gun case has been rescheduled to January after a pretrial conference on Tuesday. It was originally slated to begin on November 12, but Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, noted that the rapper had a scheduling conflict that day.

Speaking with reporters outside of the courthouse, Tacopina credited Judge Mark Arnold for being accommodating of Rocky's busy schedule. "If he said no, you know, Rocky would be here on November 12, obviously. I'd be here. But he was very accommodating," Tacopina said. Rocky is slated to perform at Rolling Loud Thailand in November.

ASAP Rocky's Legal Team Speaks During His Pretrial Conference

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: (L-R) Defense attorneys for A$AP Rocky, Chad Seigel, Joe Tacopina, and Sara Caplan, speak during Rakim Mayers AKA A$AP Rocky's Pretrial Conference at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In the case, Rocky stands accused of allegedly shooting at his former friend and collaborator A$AP Relli outside of a hotel in Hollywood in 2021. He's pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault involving a semi-automatic firearm. In addition to his upcoming performance at Rolling Loud Thailand, Rocky is also busy gearing up for the release of his fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. He originally intended to release the project in August, but delayed it indefinitely after dealing with sample clearance issues and leaks. "ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time. He hasn't provided a new release date.

