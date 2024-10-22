ASAP Rocky Lands New Trial Date After Scheduling Conflict With Rolling Loud

BYCole Blake26 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A$AP Rocky Appears At Los Angeles Court For Preliminary Hearing
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: A$AP Rocky departs court after a preliminary hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on November 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has been charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm stemming from a November 2021 incident in Hollywood. (Photo by Allison Dinner-Pool/Getty Images)
ASAP Rocky will be appearing in court in January.

ASAP Rocky's trial in his ongoing gun case has been rescheduled to January after a pretrial conference on Tuesday. It was originally slated to begin on November 12, but Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, noted that the rapper had a scheduling conflict that day.

Speaking with reporters outside of the courthouse, Tacopina credited Judge Mark Arnold for being accommodating of Rocky's busy schedule. "If he said no, you know, Rocky would be here on November 12, obviously. I'd be here. But he was very accommodating," Tacopina said. Rocky is slated to perform at Rolling Loud Thailand in November.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Reveals What Lessons He's Passing Down To His Kids

ASAP Rocky's Legal Team Speaks During His Pretrial Conference

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: (L-R) Defense attorneys for A$AP Rocky, Chad Seigel, Joe Tacopina, and Sara Caplan, speak during Rakim Mayers AKA A$AP Rocky's Pretrial Conference at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In the case, Rocky stands accused of allegedly shooting at his former friend and collaborator A$AP Relli outside of a hotel in Hollywood in 2021. He's pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault involving a semi-automatic firearm. In addition to his upcoming performance at Rolling Loud Thailand, Rocky is also busy gearing up for the release of his fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. He originally intended to release the project in August, but delayed it indefinitely after dealing with sample clearance issues and leaks. "ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time. He hasn't provided a new release date.

ASAP Rocky Will Appear In Court In January

Check out the latest updates from court reporter Meghann Cuniff below. The update comes as Rocky and Tacopina have reportedly expressed interest in purchasing a share of the English football club, Tranmere Rovers. Be on the lookout for further updates on ASAP Rocky on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Fuel Marriage Rumors Thanks To RiRi's Recent Interview Comments

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...