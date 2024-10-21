ASAP Rocky Learns When Jury Selection Will Begin In His Shooting Case

ASAP Rocky Trial Shooting Assault Jury Selection Start Date Hip Hop News
SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 19: Designer A$AP Rocky attends "The City of Genius" of Moncler by the Huangpu river on October 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Moncler)
Rocky's not off the hook...

It's been years since ASAP Rocky allegedly shot in A$AP Relli's direction in November of 2021, but the dispute still has yet to see a legal resolution. Now, we have an updated timeline to unpack when it comes to Relli's lawsuit against his childhood friend and former collaborator. A Los Angeles judge ruled on Friday (October 18) that the court will not dismiss the two first-degree assault charges against Rocky, according to reporter Meghann Cuniff. In addition, Cuniff also clarified that the court originally meant for trial to begin this week, but jury selection will instead commence on November 12 as the trial's first big courtroom development following a lengthy pre-trial process. This follows a back-and-forth over the start dates of today (October 21) and the official date of November 12.

This comes as news emerged of A$AP Rocky and his lawyer Joe Tacopina possibly buying a percentage of English soccer club Tranmere Rovers for about $20 million as part of an investment group purchase. "Rocky is tight with Joe and has committed to the Tranmere bid," an alleged source told The Sun. "Joe has been to Tranmere matches and Rocky has plans to go over too after the deal is completed. We may even see Rihanna watching League Two football... Joe thinks Tranmere – a famous club, near to Liverpool – is undervalued and that by clever marketing and celebrity endorsement, he can transform it. With the likes of Rocky on board, maybe so."

ASAP Rocky Shooting Trial Gets Crucial Update

Back to the trial, though, A$AP Rocky faces two counts of assault involving a semi-automatic firearm as charges for allegedly shooting at A$AP Relli in Hollywood back in 2021. He pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer Joe Tacopina said last year after a hearing that they expected for this to go to trial. They maintained the Harlem creative's innocence and now wait for the next legal development.

In other ASAP Rocky news, he recently dished on his family and his legacy during an interview with W Magazine. Hearing both of these news angles at the same time became quite the contrast online, and that's not even considering his long-awaited studio album Don't Be Dumb that's yet to release. In any case, we still have to wait a while longer to witness a conclusion to this legal matter.

