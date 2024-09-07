ASAP Rocky, J. Cole, & The Alchemist's "Ruby Rosary" Sees Eye-Popping Streaming Debut

This track is much more than some sly "disses" at The Boy.

ASAP Rocky is apparently just two weeks away from finally releasing his highly awaited fourth album, DON'T BE DUMB. Genius is claiming that September 20 will be the day, which is nearly a whole month later after fans were expecting it on August 30. After being left in the dark about the delay, Rocky cleared things up, saying, "LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT". While we all continue to impatiently wait for it, the A$AP Mob member has been tiding us over with a slew of singles.

The most recent of them is "Ruby Rosary" with J. Cole and producing legend, The Alchemist. Out of all of the tracks leading up to the project, this could be our favorite one. The production is dark, mysterious, and grungy in all the best ways, and Rocky and Cole put forth some dizzying and hypnotic flows. As with most tracks this year, the record was generating some potential diss buzz with Drake being the main target once again.

ASAP Rocky's "Ruby Rosary" Is Off To A Roaring Start

That could helping the streaming numbers a bit, but we don't think Rocky's concerned enough to send subliminals, especially someone he says he's not worried about. "Ruby Rosary" is fantastic on its own without the "Drake stimulus package" and fans seem to agree. According to Hip Hop All Day, the single is already doing some pretty serious work on DSPs. At the time of writing, it has over 1.9 million streams and it debuted with 1.7. The hype is real once again and hopefully it will translate over to the album once it arrives.

What are your thoughts on ASAP Rocky, J. Cole, and The Alchemist 's "Ruby Rosary" raking in over 1.7 million streams in its debut? Will this go on to be one of Rocky's best songs ever or just on DON'T BE DUMB? Is the strongest single so far? Does this get you even more ready for the album?