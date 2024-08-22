ASAP Rocky Finally Breaks His Silence On Drake Beef

These two have some "F***in' Problems" with each other.

ASAP Rocky's new Billboard cover story is an expansive piece, which should come as no surprise. After all, he's just as involved in music as he is in fashion and film these days, and his family life with Rihanna and their children supersedes all of that. But of course, there was no way that the outlet wasn't going to ask about the Harlem creative's beef with Drake, one of many stemming from a group of Kendrick Lamar-led artists dissing the Toronto superstar this year. While his thoughts definitely fulfill a fan-fueled need to learn more about their rift, his comments also make it clear that he considers this a largely irrelevant footnote when he'll look back at 2024.

"You got to realize, certain n***as was throwing shots for years," A$AP Rocky's words on the Drake beef began. "I ain’t in the middle of that s**t. That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p***y boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N***as getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N***as sniping n***as every day. That little kitty s**t ain’t about nothing."

Read More: ASAP Rocky Confirms J Cole Collab Amidst Ongoing Drake Beef

ASAP Rocky & Drake At The FIFA 14 Launch

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: *Exclusive Coverage* - A$AP Rocky and Drake attend the FIFA 14 Launch at The Union Square Ballroom on September 23, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

As such, it seems like A$AP Rocky's pot shots at Drake on Future and Metro Boomin's "Show Of Hands," plus the ones that Drizzy for him on cuts like "Family Matters," are just that to him: pot shots. They're boastful but well-documented bars from two MCs who don't like each other, but it was never going to escalate to the level of a full-blown battle. Perhaps Rocky's next album Don't Be Dumb will contain even more disses, but it's clear that it's not a focal point. It's just lyrical content like any other in the rap game.