Metro Boomin Teases Collab On A$AP Rocky's "DON'T BE DUMB"

A$AP Rocky wasted no time resuming his career. The rapper was cleared of felony assault charges, and tweeted out the title of his upcoming album the same day. It's an album fans have been wanting to hear for over five years, and it has suffered numerous delays. Fortunately, A$AP Rocky is done playing games. The rapper plans to drop his album soon, and Metro Boomin added fuel to the online fire on Wednesday when he teased his involvement.

Metro Boomin tweeted out "DON'T BE DUMB" on Hump Day, seemingly confirming that he will play a role in the album's production. Metro and Rocky go way back, and the producer has contributed several songs to the DON'T BE DUMB sessions. All of them have leaked online in various, including "Everything You Want," "Gradually" and "Masquerade." A$AP Rocky has been adamant about combatting leaks, and even blamed the delay of his album on the numerous songs that have been released against his will. He told Zane Lowe that if a song leaks, it's immediately cut from the album.

Did Metro Boomin And A$AP Rocky Diss Drake?

"Most of the songs that I be performing and sh*t like that," Rocky explained. "Motherf*ckers leak it. And once it's leaked, it's just like, nah, it's not on the project." This led to some concerns that Metro Boomin would not make the final cut for the tracklist. His tweet, however, suggests otherwise. Another Metro and Rocky collaboration is an exciting prospect to fans. Especially given how much noise their previous song, "Show of Hands," made. The song, which was on the Future and Metro Boomin album WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, was a diss aimed squarely at Drake.