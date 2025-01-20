"Metrroooo!": Young Thug & Metro Boomin Working On New Album

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 17: Young Thug performs onstage at 'Samsung Galaxy + Billboard' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)
Young Thug and Metro Boomin get back to work.

Metro Boomin and Young Thug are working together again on a third collaboration album. Metro made the announcement on Sunday (Jan. 19) via Instagram. Many believed the two collaborators wouldn't be working together due to their affiliations with Drake. Clearing up the rumors, the post reads: "Don't believe everything you see online. Clout got the world in a chokehold. Back to working on @thuggerthugger1 album."

Fans were excited to hear about the upcoming collaboration and express it on social media. "Can’t think of a better way for Thug to come back," tweeted a fan on X. Another fan believed it would be one of the albums of the year. "This WILL be the second-best album this year behind Bully," they tweeted. Meanwhile, a fan suggested that the album may not be released based on Metro's past. The fan tweeted, "Metro needs to stop confirming collab projects that never got. He’s mentioned SM3, a project with Don Toliver, Durk, Jid, Baby, and now Thug."

Read more: Kendrick Lamar Nearly Collaborated With Young Thug & Lil Durk On Mustard's "Ghetto"

Young Thug & Metro Boomin Are Working On New Music

The third album follows their popular 2015 collaboration, Metro Thuggin. The 20-song project features Travis Scott, Meek Mill, and Future. While Thug was incarcerated, Future and Metro released their duo albums, We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, in 2024. Afterward, Young Thug would suggest a reunion between Future and Drake, which Future reposted on his social media. Drake has expressed interest in reconciling with Future on several occasions.

Since his release in October, Young Thug has been working on new music. In his latest interview, Lil Baby confirmed that he and Young Thug have been working on new music together since Thug's release. "We've been in the studio nearly every day since he got home, so we’ve got a ton of songs," he said, emphasizing their productive streak. Baby also touched on his collaboration with Future, noting that the idea for their joint project originally came from Thug.

Read more: Metro Boomin's Yacht Reportedly Goes Up In Flames Behind Strip Club

