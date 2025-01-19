Metro Boomin's Yacht Reportedly Goes Up In Flames Behind Strip Club

Metro Boomin might have drawn a lot more attention to himself than he wanted recently, as a yacht that he reportedly rented allegedly went up in flames behind Booby Trap On The River, a 24-hour strip club in Miami. These details remain unverified at press time, so take them all with a grain of salt, but the venue did confirm the fire and announce that it shut down its services due to safety concerns from the dangerous incident. Nothing has yet emerged concerning how this fire broke out or any potential suspects or motives, but the hopeful architect behind JID's upcoming album might address this in the near future... If it's even true that he was the one who rented that yacht.

Furthermore, this information about Metro Boomin and his reported yacht catching fire comes from waitresses at Booby Trap, so all that's left is for him to either confirm or deny. Fortunately, it seems like everything went well given the circumstances and the venue – plus its patrons and staff – emerged relatively unscathed. We will have to wait for more concrete information on that, though. Elsewhere, the superstar producer is dealing with a lot of other serious circumstances right now, such as a sexual assault and battery lawsuit against him which he denied any veracity to.

Metro Boomin's Yacht Reportedly Goes Ablaze

But it's not all bad, as Metro Boomin also recently linked up with Playboi Carti to fuel even more hype for the latter's long-awaited album. Will they actually follow up on this? We doubt it, as it seems like the kind of random encounter that fans just run with as speculative fodder to cope with the four-year wait since Whole Lotta Red.