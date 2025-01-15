Rob Markman Claims JID & Metro Boomin “Got Some Heat” After Hearing Upcoming Collabs

Back in March of 2023, Metro Boomin and JID confirmed that the two of them had a collaborative album in the works. Fans have still yet to hear the eagerly anticipated project, and for now, it remains unconfirmed exactly when they can finally plan to. According to Rob Markman, however, it'll certainly be worth the wait. Earlier this week, Markman posted a new YouTube video in which he goes over some of what he's looking forward to the most in hip-hop this year.

He started out with a discussion about JID, and the various projects the performer has on the way. He pointed out his upcoming collaborative album with Metro Boomin in particular, even revealing that he's heard some of it. While he said he only heard two songs so far, and not the entire project, he seemed impressed with it so far. "I'm not gonna lie to y'all, I'mma be honest, I heard two of the JID Metro joints," he explained. "And there's more that I haven't heard, but I heard two. I absolutely heard two records several times, got to sit with them. They got some heat."

Rob Markman Thinks 2025 Will Be A Big Year For JID

This wasn't all Markman had to say about JID and his upcoming music, however. He also claims to have heard a separate JID project, this time produced by his frequent collaborator Christo. "JID also has this other record that I've heard, and again I'm not gonna say the name 'cause I don't like spoiling nobody's rollout," he began.