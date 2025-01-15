Rob Markman Claims JID & Metro Boomin “Got Some Heat” After Hearing Upcoming Collabs

BY Caroline Fisher 91 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 04: Rapper J.I.D attends the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 04, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rob Markman thinks 2025 will be a huge year for JID.

Back in March of 2023, Metro Boomin and JID confirmed that the two of them had a collaborative album in the works. Fans have still yet to hear the eagerly anticipated project, and for now, it remains unconfirmed exactly when they can finally plan to. According to Rob Markman, however, it'll certainly be worth the wait. Earlier this week, Markman posted a new YouTube video in which he goes over some of what he's looking forward to the most in hip-hop this year.

He started out with a discussion about JID, and the various projects the performer has on the way. He pointed out his upcoming collaborative album with Metro Boomin in particular, even revealing that he's heard some of it. While he said he only heard two songs so far, and not the entire project, he seemed impressed with it so far. "I'm not gonna lie to y'all, I'mma be honest, I heard two of the JID Metro joints," he explained. "And there's more that I haven't heard, but I heard two. I absolutely heard two records several times, got to sit with them. They got some heat."

Read More: J.I.D. Recalls J. Cole Helping Him On "30 Freestyle"

Rob Markman Thinks 2025 Will Be A Big Year For JID

This wasn't all Markman had to say about JID and his upcoming music, however. He also claims to have heard a separate JID project, this time produced by his frequent collaborator Christo. "JID also has this other record that I've heard, and again I'm not gonna say the name 'cause I don't like spoiling nobody's rollout," he began.

"He has another record produced by Christo that's hard," Markman continued. "And I like what I've been hearing in the stash from JID, so I'm expecting a big year from JID. Plus, if Cole is truly bowing out of the game like the rumors, like the speculation, I feel like JID is in a prime position to carry on the Dreamville flag... So, we'll see."

Read More: J.I.D. Performs "Surround Sound" On Jimmy Fallon, Speaks On Major TV Appearance

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Lacoste : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Music Metro Boomin Confirms His Collab Album With JID Is "Still A Thing" 2.9K
2024 Dreamville Music Festival Music JID Reassures That His Collab Album With Metro Boomin Is Coming: "It's Just About Making It Right" 2.0K
Music Midtown 2023 Music JID Reveals He's Still Working On Metro Boomin Collab Album "Everyday" 1.5K
Music Midtown 2023 Music JID Shares An Update On The Status Of His New Album 2.4K