JID Fans Are Ecstatic After He Previews New Album At Paris Listening Party

JID hosted a listening party for his new album days after telling i-D Mag that the project was finally fully done in an interview. He shared some clips from the event on his Instagram Story on Thursday. It appears to have taken place in Paris, where JID has been spending the last several days for Fashion Week. According to NFR Podcast, fans who were in attendance are loving what they’re hearing. “He put his heart into his next project. Intentional features that work too well, he takes his writing seriously,” one fan said. “There’s a lot of duality in the themes, it's as introspective as it is competitive.”

The album will be JID's first full-length effort since 2022's The Forever Story and his fourth solo studio album overall. In addition to the listening party, he previewed a beat from the album during an advertisement for Wing Stop on Instagram on Wednesday. "A n***a leaking his album beats thru a wingstop commercial, come on we playing a different game," he wrote in the comments of the post. When fans complained about the promotional strategy, he added: "Y’all really mad at me for loving wings plus the beat is from my album, THe ALBum lol come one man, yall being stiff."

When Is JID's New Album Dropping?

Despite seemingly nearing the project's release, JID still hasn't confirmed an official date. As for his aforementioned interview with i-D Mag, he said of the album: “It’s done. It’s turned in – it’s been turned in, it’s coming really f*cking soon. It’s been a long time in the making and all the t’s are crossed and my i’s are dotted so I think we in a good position to build this new world that I’ve been working on for the past couple of years.”