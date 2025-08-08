JID Gives Cautiously Optimistic Update On Metro Boomin Album

JID just dropped his new album God Does Like Ugly, and fans can't wait to hear what he has to say about this whole process. We just got a taste of that thanks to a new Complex interview with Jordan Rose, who asked him about the fabled Metro Boomin collab album they've been teasing for over two years now.

The producer also dropped an album of his own this year, A Futuristic Summa. While giving fans an update, the Atlanta MC said he was cautiously optimistic about its status and release, as far as being the next item on their checklist.

"Yeah, I don't want to give no false hopes," JID remarked concerning the Metro Boomin collab album, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "But if the stars align, and this all works out, it could be the next one. Hopefully. But the music is already there, bro. At the 'Dollar And A Dream' shows, I've been playing a couple of records. They be losing their minds because the quality of the music that we're working on in this time period we've been working is really good. We just got to lock in and really finish it. So I don't have no dates, no nothing for you. But if everything works out fine, that would be the next one if we could."

JID Metro Boomin Album

Also, we got a preview of the sound JID and Metro Boomin's collab album's shooting for. "The stuff that me and Metro working on, bro, I ain't heard no beats like that," the former explained. "Metro's chopping samples in the craziest type of way. On some almost, like, The Alchemist vibes. And then, it's like hard-hitting s**t. It's a bunch of different sounds we're working on. I'm sure things gon' change so we can pinpoint the overall theme of it. If everything works out, it'll be the next one. But I don't want to put no definites or misspeak."