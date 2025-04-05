News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
jid metro boomin album
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
JID & Metro Boomin Have Fans Demanding Them To Drop Their Album After Sharing Insane Snippet
JID turned in one of his albums last month and fans are hoping that it's his Metro Boomin collaborative effort, especially after this snippet.
By
Zachary Horvath
5 hrs ago
960 Views