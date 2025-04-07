JID Performs Snippet Of Metro Boomin Collab "WRK" At Dreamville Fest

JID and Metro Boomin had their fans' ears perked up over this past weekend thanks to a new snippet leaking. Confirming that it was indeed a track between these two elite minds was one of the many iconic tags from the producer. "Metro Boomin want some more n****." It was quite the healthy preview as it lasted for a 1:30. It's unclear where it came from, especially with the quality being admittedly quite muddy. But the rapping performance and incredible beat switch halfway through have us predicting that the Georgia MC will have another hit on his hands.

The untitled track first circulated on Saturday, April 5, to be exact. But just 24 hours later, JID decided to play it live for the first time at potentially the last Dreamville Festival. The Forever Story creator hit the stage yesterday, April 6 and with a packed crowd gave them a taste of what "WRK" will sound like at future concerts. Fans were chanting the catchy chorus and overall, it seemed like they were enjoying what they were hearing. At the end of the day, folks have been wanting more concrete proof that this joint project with Metro is happening.

When Is JID Dropping His Next Album?

They have definitely been trying to reassure those questioning them repeatedly online. But as JID said in his interview with Complex backstage at Dreamville Festival, "it's really just dedicated to the fans." He continued, "Just letting them know that it's actually happening you know, opposed to just weightless words which I know they probably tired of artists doing stuff like that." Not only is it good to hear him say that, but it's also a relief to know that the rollout is about to be underway.

Per Uproxx, JID dropped a pre-save link for "WRK" on his social media pages. A release date hasn't been announced, but there is cover art for it making it official. Speaking of unknown information, we still are in the dark on an album drop date as well. We also don't know which album will be coming first. JID does have the Metro project (JIDTRO?) and his next solo LP (Forever & A Day?) coming this year. He has confirmed that one of them has been turned in already.