Music
JID Performs Snippet Of Metro Boomin Collab "WRK" At Dreamville Fest
JID told "Complex" that he felt it was necessary to play this snippet live to give fans peace of mind that his album in indeed on the way.
By
Zachary Horvath
25 mins ago
