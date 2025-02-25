A$AP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina Reveals Why He Turned Down Diddy Case

Verdict Reached In The People Of The State Of California Vs. Rakim Mayers AKA A$AP Rocky
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Attorney Joe Tacopina looks on as Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, reacts in court as the verdict is given in his felony assault trial at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on February 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
Joe was deferential to another rapper.

Joe Tacopina has become one of hip hop's favorite lawyers. He was the man who represented A$AP Rocky during his felony assault trial and ensured his freedom. He's since become a regular on radio and podcast circuits. Joe Tacopina has a lot to say about the Rocky trial. The most intriguing revelation about his legal practice, however, had nothing to do with the A$AP star. Tacopina revealed that he was one of the lawyers who was asked to look at Diddy's case. And he had a specific reason for turning it down.

Joe Tacopina detailed his experience with Diddy's legal team on the Breakfast Club. He told the hosts that he was earmarked to examine the charges against Diddy. He felt as though it would be wrong of him to weigh in, though. given his affiliation with Roc Nation founder Jay-Z. Why does the Roc Nation angle matter? Well, according to Tacopina, Jay-Z does not get along with Diddy. Tacopina shied away from a declarative statement, but he made it clear that Diddy and Hov are not close, nor are they on the same page.

Does Joe Tacopina Work For Roc Nation?

"I represent Roc Nation," Joe Tacopina told DJ Envy. "I'm very close with Jay and Desiree Perez... They really are special, special people. That's sort of family to me." The celebrity lawyer struggled to find the correct words to convey the Roc Nation and Diddy dynamic, but DJ Envy made a comment about not seeing "eye-to-eye" that seemed to click. "I don't think they see eye-to-eye with P. Diddy," he offered. Charlamagne Tha God asked Tacopina to repeat himself, because previous allegations were made that Jay-Z and Diddy were actually very close.

Charlamagne recalled fans lumping Jay and Diddy together because they appeared in photos. Tacopina immediately dismissed this theory. "Everybody's in a picture with Diddy," he explained. "At one time or another, that went to a party. But when things got real, years and years ago..." The lawyer trailed off yet again, but Envy swooped back in with the "eye-to-eye" comment. Joe Tacopina isn't the only lawyer who's steered clear of the Diddy case. A core member of the mogul's legal team, Anthony Ricco, recently stepped down and claimed he could no longer "effectively" serve Diddy.

