Jay-Z Not Done With Tony Buzbee Yet, Accuses Lawyer Of Blackmail

Jay-Z is pushing back against attorney Tony Buzbee, accusing him of orchestrating a calculated effort to extract money through baseless allegations. Legal documents filed this week, obtained by TMZ, reveal that Buzbee sent two demand letters to the rapper in November 2024. One pertained to a Jane Doe who accused Jay-Z and Diddy of assaulting her in 2000 when she was 13. The other involved a John Doe who alleged Jay-Z sexually assaulted him at a 2015 Beverly Hills party after he was unknowingly drugged—though not by Jay-Z.

Jay-Z has firmly denied both claims, calling them “false and ridiculous in every respect.” The lawsuit from Jane Doe was dismissed last Friday, marking a major legal victory for both Jay-Z and Diddy. The John Doe claim, which had not been publicly known before, never made it to court. Jigga argues that Buzbee’s letters were an attempt at extortion. The rap star described them as a blatant attempt to force a financial settlement in exchange for silence.

Jay-Z Sexual Assault Case Dropped

The rapper also accuses Buzbee of timing the Jane Doe lawsuit to overshadow his daughter Blue Ivy’s Hollywood debut at the Lion King prequel premiere. He says the lawsuit forced him into an impossible decision—either hide from the media storm or support his daughter. Ultimately, he attended the event alongside Beyoncé and Blue Ivy but avoided press interviews. Jigga initially filed an anonymous lawsuit against Buzbee in November, later revealing his identity and accusing the attorney of extortion. Buzbee attempted to have the case dismissed, but Jay remains determined to see it through. He describes the allegations as an “existential threat” to his career, reputation, and family, vowing to fight the case in court.