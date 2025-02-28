Big Sean Surprise Drops A New Freestyle For Black History Month "Head To The Sky"

Big Sean is celebrating his culture and race with great pride on soulful new freestyle called "Head To The Sky."

We could see this track fitting right into his last album, Better Me Than You, which was all about growing up, deep thoughts, family, and more. Big Sean divulged on how "Head To The Sky" came about and the creative process behind it. "My dawg @amairejohnson flipped that Sounds of Blackness n sent it to me, i just went in for fun. This original always felt so special to me, so inspiring, soulful n black. I actually been on a slightly darker vibe in the studio lately (might be cause of Dark Sky Paradise anniversary inspiring me, but we’ll get to that later) but loved how this beat felt like a ray of Sun. Shot this clip in NY a couple days ago in the few hours of spare time we had n @kirchfilmss & @thomascarmona went crazy 🔥" Go check it out with the link below.

Big Sean is feeding his fans and social media followers today out of the blue with a new freestyle. It's called "Head To The Sky" and it arrives just in time before Black History Month ends. That's actually the inspiration behind this surprise release which is currently only available on his Instagram and X accounts. But with all of the positive reception its receiving, we wouldn't be shocked if it makes its way to streaming platforms sooner than later. Bryson Tiller , 2 Chainz , and few others have shown the Detroit native love on the post so far. On this 2:15 track, Sean Don touches on the struggles of life, especially for Black people today and back then. He also touches on his family's heritage and history, making this another personal release for him.

