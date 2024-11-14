P-Lo Taps Bay Area's Finest For "Player's Holiday '25"

P-Lo gathers a roster of who’s who Bay Area rap stars to spread some holiday cheer in the new track “Player’s Holiday ‘25.” For the revamped song with a Hyphy touch, he grabs G-Eazy , Kamiyah, LaRussell, Larry June, thuy, and YMTK to spread some thizz. The anthem supports the NBA's upcoming All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. P-Lo partners with the Golden State Warriors to create the star-studded track.

The anthem is from a forthcoming album. David Kelly of Golden State Entertainment chose P-Lo to oversee the album based on his longstanding relationship with the organization. “When we set out to create Golden State Entertainment, we wanted to work with artists who represent Bay Area culture but can also do so on a national and global scale,” Kelly told Billboard. “P-Lo fits that perfectly. He has a massive following in the Bay. He’s a rapper, producer and someone we’ve worked with before. His connections with other artists, like Saweetie, G-Eazy, Larry June and Kamaiyah, allow us to create a project like ‘Players Holiday’ that we can tie into a global platform like the NBA All-Star Game. It’s the perfect match for what we want to do.”