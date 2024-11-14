P-Lo Taps Bay Area's Finest For "Player's Holiday '25"

P-Lo gathers a roster of who’s who Bay Area rap stars to spread some holiday cheer in the new track “Player’s Holiday ‘25.” For the revamped song with a Hyphy touch, he grabs G-Eazy, Kamiyah, LaRussell, Larry June, thuy, and YMTK to spread some thizz. The anthem supports the NBA's upcoming All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. P-Lo partners with the Golden State Warriors to create the star-studded track.
The anthem is from a forthcoming album. David Kelly of Golden State Entertainment chose P-Lo to oversee the album based on his longstanding relationship with the organization. “When we set out to create Golden State Entertainment, we wanted to work with artists who represent Bay Area culture but can also do so on a national and global scale,” Kelly told Billboard. “P-Lo fits that perfectly. He has a massive following in the Bay. He’s a rapper, producer and someone we’ve worked with before. His connections with other artists, like Saweetie, G-Eazy, Larry June and Kamaiyah, allow us to create a project like ‘Players Holiday’ that we can tie into a global platform like the NBA All-Star Game. It’s the perfect match for what we want to do.”
The posse cut is inspired by the 1999 T.W.D.Y. original. The original’s music video features Bay Area legends Too Short, Mac Mall, and E-40 throwing a yacht party to celebrate the fictitious holiday. The track sampled the Bill Withers classic, “Lovely Day.” Larry June delivers the song’s best verse among a group of thizz-tributed lines.
P-Lo - “Players Holiday ‘25” (ft. Larry June, Saweetie, Kamiyah, LaRussell, G-Eazy, YMTK, thuy)
Quotable Lyrics:
[G-Eazy & LaRussell]
Either way to check cash
I check bags with no check bags
I carry on, the torch I was handed
Highly demanded, a TMZ candid
I work for all that I got, ain't nothing given
California livin', stackin' up dividends
Look out for my siblings: me, Madre, and Padre
I'm slappin' shawty, chillin' with my shawty
[Via]