G-Eazy has always let his love for his homeland of the Bay Area be widely known, and now, the “Tumblr Girls” hitmaker has returned with a new collab track that proves just how much he admires California.

This New Music Friday, the These Things Happen artist dropped off “Party With The Gang” alongside P-Lo and FREDOBAGZ as a part of the forthcoming Tales Of The Town album (due out this coming Friday), which has been described as “a multimedia project that explores the rich history and culture of Oakland through various Black natives via the album and a podcast created by Abbas Muntaqim and Delency Parham.”

“All of the featured artists were so moved by the importance of this endeavour that they donated their verses for free, with all the proceeds going to People’s Programs. In fact, G-Eazy has taken a special interest in Tales Of The Town, prompting him to release this track as a single,” a press release notes.

Stream “Party With The Gang” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

She just wanna know what it’s like

She just wanna party for the night

She just wanna try new things

She just wanna, uh, she just wanna party with the gang

Party with the gang, party with the gang