It’s always epic to see rappers from the same area come together on music. While each person has their own sound and delivery, they can all relate due to their background. That type of energy makes for a well-rounded project that people with different musical tastes can enjoy.

On Friday, October 21, some of the Bay Area’s finest rappers linked up to create Tales Of The Town. The album is part of a multimedia project co-created by Abbas Muntaqim and Delency Parham, the co-founders of People’s Programs and the Hella Black Podcast. Their project aims to explore the rich culture and history of Oakland through various Black natives.

The rappers included were G-Eazy, Guapdad 4000, ALLBLACK, Rexx Life Raj, LaRussell, and 22nd Jim. The artists used their skills to rhyme about the stories discussed on the accompanying podcast.

Stream the project below.

Tracklist

1. 23 IN THE 4TH (feat. Rexx Life Raj)

2. ALL BLACK POWER (feat. Kevin Allen)

3. RISE UP

4. GET DANGEROUS (feat. Lil Bean)

5. WE MADE IT (feat. Samaria)

6. RISEN

7. PARTY WITH THE GANG (feat. P-LO & FREDOBAGZ)

8. BLACK JACOBINS (feat. Koran Streets)

9. F**K 12 FREESTLYE (feat. LaRussell & Guapdad 4000)

10. HOLLA (feat. Myl3z)

11. TO THE STREETS/CLIPPED WINGS (feat. Jalil Muntaqim)