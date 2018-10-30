guapdad 4000
- MixtapesBay Area Rappers LaRussell, G-Eazy, Guapdad, & More Drop "Tales Of The Town" AlbumAll of the artist's donated their verses for free to support the People's Programs.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicGuapdad 4000 Hit With Cease & Desist From The Gap Over New MerchHe rejected the claim that the designs were similar and said, "I'm not ceasing sh*t!"By Erika Marie
- NewsGuapdad 4000, Jace, & Nate Curry Offer Immaculate Vibes On "Got Me Bent"Guapdad 4000 delivers yet another great single, this time alongside Jace and Nate Curry.By Alexander Cole
- NewsBri Steves Drops Off "TBH" Project Featuring Guapdad 4000 & SymbaBri Steves shares her debut project.By Milca P.
- TV"Love & Hip Hop: ATL" Season 10 Drops 5-Min Trailer With Renni Rucci, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000Omeretta the Great also adds her name to the list of newcomers while Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels, Lil Scrappy, Bambi, & more return.By Erika Marie
- BeefAkademiks Joins Clubhouse, Meek Mill Confronts Him21 Savage emerges as the voice of reason after a tense exchange between Akademiks and Meek Mill on Clubhouse. By Aron A.
- NewsKembe X & Guapdad 4000 Deliver A Quiet Banger In "Too Bad"Kembe X returns with a new single alongside Quapdad 4000 called "Too Bad."By Alexander Cole
- MusicDJ Paul & HNHH "Mafia Radio": Guapdad 4000 Talks Scamming & Election ConspiraciesIn the second episode of DJ Paul & HNHH’s “Mafia Radio” podcast, Danileigh talks about working with Prince, and Guapdad 4000 speaks on his past as a scammer, his thoughts on the election, and being a comic book lover. By Noor Lobad
- MusicGuapdad 4000 Reveals Kehlani Is Responsible For His Rap NameThe two artists were trying to figure out what his stage name should be and Kehlani came up with the big idea of Guapdad 4000.By Erika Marie
- BeefDJ Akademiks & Guapdad 4000 Engage In Spirited Twitter BeefDJ Akademiks is now going after the likes of Guapdad 4000.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBay Area Legend Young Curt Reportedly Dies In Car CrashTyga, Kamaiyah, Guapdad and more pay their respect to Young Curt. By Aron A.
- MusicKenny Beats & More Gift 11-Year Old Rapper With Home StudioKenny Beats, Guapdad 4000, Kehlani, TheNeedleDrop, and more rally to help make a young rapper's dreams come true. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSmoke DZA Rolls A Cannon On "Worldwide Smoke Session"Smoke DZA commemorates 4/20 with his latest tape.By Aron A.
- MusicRuss & Childish Major Subtly Beef, Guapdad 4000 & Boi-1da Join The FunThe Russ Hate Train does not stop.By Rose Lilah
- MusicGuapdad 4000 Samples Blac Chyna's "Embezzled" Meme In New SnippetGuapdad gets creative.By Milca P.
- NewsThe Cool Kids & Guapdad 4000 Link Up For "Pop Quiz"Listen for a good time. By Noah C
- MusicMala Luna Festival Lineup: YG, Russ, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Ari Lennox & MoreThe Mala Luna Music Festival has unveiled its stacked lineup, including DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Russ, Diplo, and more.By Erika Marie
- Music"REVENGE: A Dreamville Film" Highlights What Went Into Making "ROTD3"The 30-minute documentary takes fans behind-the-scenes.By Erika Marie
- NewsEthika Releases "Prophesy - A Blueprint Of Future Reality " Ft. NBA Youngboy, Blac Youngsta & MoreEthika drops off a new mixtape ft. Youngboy Never Broke Again, Yung Pinch, Blac Youngsta & more.By Aron A.