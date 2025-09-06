Guapdad 4000 & MAVI Go For A "Swim" On New Single

Guapdad 4000 has dropped a steady stream of fresh loosies as of late, including the 6ix collab "Why Should I" from back in February. But don't let that fool you into underestimation. The new MAVI collab "Swim" appears on the soundtrack for the new film HIM, and it's worthy of a solid spot on an album tracklist from either artist.

Much like the Tierra Whack contribution to this soundtrack, "Tip Toe," this is a very dramatic and hard-hitting trap-inspired cut bolstered by soaring vocal samples, ethereal orchestration, and tough bass kick hits. It's a very enveloping and grand presentation, and both MCs do a great job of following through with engaging rhyme schemes, cheeky one-liners, and relentless determination.

Guapdad is a bit more comical on his part, flipping Jay-Z's "99 Problems" into a witty joke and allowing his flow to evolve and change a bit more. On the other hand, the shadowbox spitter proves once again why he's one of the game's most passionate and impressive players today. The flow is a bit more focused on here and a lot of lyrical duality also adds to a fiery and impactful performance.

Hopefully he comes through with his next album soon, as singles like "Jammers Anonymous" have promised us a fantastic body of work. In any case, Guapdad 4000 and MAVI's "Swim" shows that neither rapper has to drop an album to come through with heat. Even a movie gig can't limit their pens or their vivid displays of artistic energy.

Guapdad 4000 & MAVI – "Swim"