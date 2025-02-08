Logic Collaborator 6ix Assembles Juicy J, DRAM, Guapdad4000 & Clint. For Ignorant Banger "Why Should I"

The longtime producing sidekick of the Maryland MC is preparing to drop his second solo effort.

I ain't goin' in your cousin house I don't give a f*ck, all you wanna do is stress me out B*tch, you wouldn't even shout me out when I posted my new song And on Valentines Day you talked 'bout some flowers and you moved on B*tch, f*ck your baby momma Mercedes, I hope you crash that b*tch I don't give a f*ck about your fingertips or them lips

It's 6ix's first release since his December 2023 single "Rack It Up" with T Man The Wizard. This time, he's recruited a stacked feature list that includes Juicy J , DRAM, Guapdad 4000 and Clint. It doesn't start as a rap cut though, with Clint. opening things up with punk rock like intro. However, things change dramatically with some haunting background vocals and droning synths. Then, DRAM chants "Why should I give a f*ck?" on the chorus. That bleeds into Juicy J's and Guapdad's fiery verses that amplify the energy even more. It's banger with no fancy bells and whistles, but it slaps and that's all it needs to do. 6ix is also rolling out his second LP Homebody, which is coming March 7 and will "push myself out of my comfort zone."

If you have heard any of Logic 's biggest hits or are just a die-hard fan of his, you are almost certainly familiar with 6ix. He's the Maryland rapper's in-house producer who's been behind tracks like "Soul Food," "1-800-273-8255," "Black Spiderman," among others. But beyond his loyal ties to Bobby Tarantino, 6ix has a solo catalog of his own. It's not as sprawling despite his long tenure, but he's been steadily growing it over the last two years. 2025 is seeing him continue to do so with a new single "Why Should I."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.