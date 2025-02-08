Logic Collaborator 6ix Assembles Juicy J, DRAM, Guapdad4000 & Clint. For Ignorant Banger "Why Should I"

If you have heard any of Logic's biggest hits or are just a die-hard fan of his, you are almost certainly familiar with 6ix. He's the Maryland rapper's in-house producer who's been behind tracks like "Soul Food," "1-800-273-8255," "Black Spiderman," among others. But beyond his loyal ties to Bobby Tarantino, 6ix has a solo catalog of his own. It's not as sprawling despite his long tenure, but he's been steadily growing it over the last two years. 2025 is seeing him continue to do so with a new single "Why Should I."
It's 6ix's first release since his December 2023 single "Rack It Up" with T Man The Wizard. This time, he's recruited a stacked feature list that includes Juicy J, DRAM, Guapdad 4000 and Clint. It doesn't start as a rap cut though, with Clint. opening things up with punk rock like intro. However, things change dramatically with some haunting background vocals and droning synths. Then, DRAM chants "Why should I give a f*ck?" on the chorus. That bleeds into Juicy J's and Guapdad's fiery verses that amplify the energy even more. It's banger with no fancy bells and whistles, but it slaps and that's all it needs to do. 6ix is also rolling out his second LP Homebody, which is coming March 7 and will "push myself out of my comfort zone."
6ix, Juicy J, DRAM, Guapdad 4000 & Clint. "Why Should I"
Quotable Lyrics:
I ain't goin' in your cousin house
I don't give a f*ck, all you wanna do is stress me out
B*tch, you wouldn't even shout me out when I posted my new song
And on Valentines Day you talked 'bout some flowers and you moved on
B*tch, f*ck your baby momma Mercedes, I hope you crash that b*tch
I don't give a f*ck about your fingertips or them lips