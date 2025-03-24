Logic Claps Back After Maxo Kream Accuses Him Of Stealing His Song

Logic has responded to Maxo Kream accusing him of stealing one of his songs on social media. Maxo originally took issue with Logic's record, “700 Club,” featuring Wiz Khalifa, which has a similar sound to his own 2019 single, “Meet Again.” In response to Logic previewing his song during one of FaZe Adapt’s recent streams, Maxo wrote: "Jus stole my song huh."

Logic addressed the situation in a video on Instagram, attempting the make peace over the situation. “I don’t be on the internet and somebody hit me about this dude I’ve never heard of before named Maxo Kream, who’s pretty dope. So probably like 45 minutes ago, somebody showed me some Complex thing that was like, ‘Logic stole this dude’s song’ or whatever,” he said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know who that is!’ Then I went and listened to the song and I was like, ‘Oh wow, yeah, it’s the same sample.’ And it’s been sampled like 15 times since the ’70s. Nas has sampled it, everybody’s sampled it.”

Logic's New Album

The drama comes as Logic is gearing up to release a new album titled, Side Quest. While speaking with TMZ, last year, he cited Playboi Carti as an inspiration for the project's sound. “700 Club" is expected to make the tracklist. “The way that the song came about is a couple of months ago, I’m just on stream, Twitch, and 6ix had sent me a beat right then and there, from scratch. I’m sipping scotch and you can see me come up with this song from scratch,” he further told Maxo Kream.