Maxo Kream Reportedly Arrested In Texas After Traffic Stop

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Maxo Kream Arrested Texas Traffic Stop Hip Hop News
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 28: Maxo Kream attends Netflix's "Mo" Season 2 special screening on January 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Netflix)
Maxo Kream was pulled over due to an expired license plate and now faces accusations of gun possession and misdemeanor fleeing.

Maxo Kream recently released a couple of new music videos for his compelling 2024 album Personification, but his 2025 just became a little less reminiscent and a little more worrisome. According to TMZ Hip Hop, police in Harris County, Texas pulled him over due to an expired license plate and arrested him.

Jeff McShan of the county's Community Supervision and Corrections Department told the outlet that the rapper's license plate expired in May. He allegedly pulled over but sped off when an officer stepped out of the vehicle. However, the Houston MC reportedly didn't take long before he pulled over again, as the officer followed him briefly.

Furthermore, he reportedly received an unlawful gun possession charge as a registered gang member, as police reportedly found two weapons in his car. Per charging documents reportedly obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Maxo Kream also received a misdemeanor charge of fleeing or attempting to flee from a police officer. According to the outlet, his next court date is on July 7.

In addition, the 35-year-old's attorney Carl A. Moore issued a statement about this reported arrest to the publication. "Maxo did not flee from the police, he complied with the commands of the arresting officer. We plan to fight these accusations in court," he shared.

Maxo Kream Logic Response
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Maxo Kream performs with Hanumankind at the Mojave Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Elsewhere, Maxo Kream's year hasn't been without conflict. This legal situation follows a parking lot brawl with D Flowers, which had a few people on social media roasting them for it. That situation is pretty unclear, but it fortunately seems like nothing massive came from it.

Other narratives that he must contend with involve claims that Logic stole one of his songs. The original in question is 2019's "Meet Again," and the track from the Maryland spitter is "700 Club."

"Yeah, it’s the same sample," Logic explained. "And it’s been sampled like 15 times since the ’70s. Nas has sampled it, everybody’s sampled it." For the record, he has no ill will towards Maxo Kream and expressed interest in collaborating one day. We'll see if he responds to this situation, and how this legal trouble resolves itself in the future.

