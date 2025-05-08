Maxo Kream has shared another music video for a song from his latest album, Personification. This time around, it's for the track, “Triggaman,” featuring Denzel Curry. The music video features maximalist direction, with flashing lights and constant cuts, showing Maxo and Curry rapping alongside one another.

In their respective verses both Maxo and Curry make references to several iconic villians throughout cinema history. They include Darth Vader, Freddie Kruger, and more.

Fans in the comments section on YouTube are loving the collaboration. “This song goes crazy Denzel one of my favorite rappers no cap,” one user wrote. “Mexican OT would of went crazy on this also & maxo always killing it.” Another added: “Another insanely fire verse from Denzel Curry. Man doesn't miss.”

Denzel Curry is just one of several hip-hop artists to appear on Maxo’s Personification album. He also worked with BigXthaPlug, Tyler, The Creator, and more. He previously spoke about how he narrowed down who he would collaborate with during an interview with Wonderland.

He told the outlet: “I just hit up all my rapper friends, and whoever fucked with me hopped on that motherfucker, and how they was rocking like me and Denzel was overdue. So 'Trigga Man' fit him [Denzel], you know, OT, Big X, Tyler, me, and Tyler got sh*t in the vault. This was something I pulled out of the vault.”

Maxo Kream & Denzel Curry - "Triggaman" Music Video

Maxo Kream dropped Personification as his fourth studio album back in November of last year. It marked his first album since 2021's Weight of the World.