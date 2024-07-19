Denzel Curry Dazzles On "King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2" Album

Zel keeps his hot streak going.

Denzel Curry can do it all. He can lean into Miami bass, like he did on ZUU, or get jazzy, as he showcased on his 2022 album. Curry's versatility as an artist is displayed so effortlessly that it can be easy to take it for granted. King of the Mischievous South, Vol. 2, however, is undeniable. The rapper's latest effort is a lengthy, dazzling showcase of everything he does well. Do you like aggressive Zel? There's plenty of him scattered throughout the tracklist. Moody, reflective Zel? Check. How about a smooth track with Ty Dolla Sign? Didn't know he could do that? Well, now you do.

Denzel Curry's wordplay is airtight as always. It's the musical choices he makes on the new album that prove to be the most compelling changes. He manages the rare feat of choosing beats that sound not at all alike, but somehow maintain an aesthetic consistency. The pumped-up soul sample on "WISHLIST" is worlds away from trunk-rattling Florida banger "HIT THE FLOOR." Even Denzel Curry's collaborations on these songs, Armani White and Ski Mask the Slump God, speak to their radical aesthetic differences. Regardless, the songs compliment each other. "ULTRA SHXT" is another hard-hitting standout thanks to its stutter drum pattern and synth leads. The aforementioned Ty Dolla collab, "COLE PIMP," is evidence that Denzel Curry can make an entire album of radio hits if he so chose. He's obviously doing something much more interesting, though.

Read More: Denzel Curry And JPEGMAFIA Tease New Album Together

Listen To King Of The Mischievous South, Vol. 2 By Denzel Curry

King of the Mischievous South, Vol. 2 tracklist: