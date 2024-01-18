Denzel Curry Comes To Joey Badass' Defense After Fans Dislike New Snippet

Earlier this week, Joey Badass took to Instagram to share a new snippet of music with fans. But the track had a very different feel than what many are expecting when he drops new music. It followed in the footsteps of his song "Fallin'" last year which took his sound in a more R&B-influenced direction. The new preview sounds similar even making use of electronic vocal effects and auto-tune over Joey's singing. But fans expecting more straightforward rap music flooded the comments with their opinions.

In response to the negative reaction, Denzel Curry came to Joey's defense. The two have crossed paths musically before, teaming up for the fan-favorite "Zenith," a standout cut from Curry's 2016 album Imperial. Curry took to Twitter to stand up for Joey's right to expand his range artistically. "I Support my brother Joey Bada$$ new Art and you shouldn’t hold people back for trying new things if you like 1999 then go listen to 1999 it’s on streaming platforms," his tweet reads. Even then some fans still tried to come into the comments dissing Joey's new output though some of the most popular replies are in support of both artists. Check out the full tweet and fan reactions to it below.

Denzel Curry Stands Up For Joey Badass

Last month, Joey Badass also had to weather some breakup rumors. He and girlfriend Serayah were rumored to be over when she was spotted by cameras hitting the town with somebody else. But once all the smoke cleared that somebody proved to be a musical collaborator and she took to social media to confirm she was very much still committed to Joey.

Denzel Curry spent the second half of 2023 keeping his hot streak of bangers alive. He shared new tracks like "SKED" and "WOO" with PlayThatBoiZay and Chief Pound that had fans pouring out praise. What do you think of Denzel Curry's response to those hating on Joey Badass' new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

