Serayah Shuts Down Joey Badass Breakup Rumors

Over the weekend Serayah popped up in an unexpected place. After a night out, a picture of her and R&B songwriter K-Major emerged on K's Instagram. The seemingly innocuous post seemed to indicate the pair were working on some new music with a caption that read "WHATEVER SHE WANTS 🖤 'Coming Soon.'" Despite the pretty clear intent of the post though, fans still ran with the theory that they could be teasing some kind of romantic involvement and started rumors that Serayah had broken up with boyfriend Joey Badass.

According to HipHopDX, the pair first began dating earlier this year after appearing in a music video together as love interests. They officially confirmed the romance in August and it appears to still be going strong. Serayah shut down any breakup rumors that may have spawned from her pictures with K-Major. She did so by sharing an Instagram Story post of her and Joey together soundtracked by Tems' romantic song "Me & U." It came just a few days after she shared a romantic montage of moments they've shared to TikTok, further confirming that things are going well between them. Check out the newest updates from the couple below.

Back in September, Joey Badass appeared on a lethal new single. He teamed up with Rome Streetz for the hard-hitting track "Fire At Ya Idle Mind" which clicked with fans right away. That song follows Joey's own single "Fallin'" which dropped earlier this year. That track saw him embracing his R&B side getting vulnerable and singing over a warm soulful instrumental.

Last year, Joey also returned with his first new album since 2017. The project was called 2000 and served as a sequel to his beloved breakthrough mixtape 1999 which dropped back in 2012. The album featured some high-profile collabs like JID, Westside Gunn, Chris Brown, and Diddy. What do you think of Serayah quickly shutting down any breakup rumors between her and Joey Badass? Let us know in the comment section below.

