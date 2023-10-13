Joey Badass Launches Mentorship Program Aimed At Helping Black Men

Joey Badass is giving back through his new mentorship program. Fittingly, it's called MENTorship and seeks to provide black men in the US and Puerto Rico with mentors. The program is open to those over 18 looking for both career and personal guidance. Applications for the program will open in just a few days on October 15. Joey actually took to Instagram earlier this week to make the official announcement himself.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ve been silently working on a free mentorship program for men of color in the US & Puerto Rico called @impactmentorship. Inspired by my friend @sophchangnyc & @unlockherpotential. I recruited an impressive network of incredible mentors in the areas of ART, CULINARY, FASHION, FILM/TV, MEDIA MUSIC, and SPORTS. Starting with myself, I will be announcing new mentors everyday until applications open on the 15th," Joey Badass captioned his Instagram post making the announcement. As you'd expect there were many in the comments praising him for his work giving back and helping those who are willing to seek it out. Check out the full post below.

Joey Badass Starts Mentorship Program

The announcement comes just a few weeks after Joey teamed up with Rome Streetz for a fire new single. The pair delivered "Fire At Ya Idle Mind" which combined Joey's signature dynamic street raps with witty observations and musings. The track has already racked up more than 550k streams on Spotify amid a chorus of critical acclaim.

Earlier this year Joey Badass pivoted his focus entirely to R&B. He dropped his new single "Fallin'" all the way back in April. The song showcased how far he's come as an artist and a person despite some of the lows he experienced. Fans were surprised not just by how well his introspective shift worked but also how natural he sounded singing over an R&B instrumental. What do you think of Joey Badass' new mentorship program? Let us know in the comment section below.

