- MusicJoey Badass Launches Mentorship Program Aimed At Helping Black MenJoey's new program seeks to provide black men with personal and career advice.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsTravis Scott Mentors Rookie Quarterbacks Alongside Tom BradyThe two stars went to a luncheon hosted by Michael Rubin for rookie QBs, including the No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicElla Mai Speaks On Mary J. Blige Being Her MentorElla Mai is beyond grateful to have Mary go from being her inspiration to her work partner.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicTwitter Roasts Jaden Smith Over Resurfaced Big Boy Interview From 2018A resurfaced clip from Jaden's 2018 interview with Big Boy has sent Twitter users into a frenzy.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMaster P Explains Why He Believes We're Losing So Many Young People In Hip HopThe Rap mogul believes we need more leadership from parents and adults who aren't looking "to just have fun" with their kids, but to guide them.By Erika Marie
- MusicKodak Black Revisits Past Beef With Master P Over Charity EventsIt was a few years ago when Kodak claimed Master P tried charging him for mentorship and later, didn't take care of business during a charity event.By Erika Marie
- SportsKobe Bryant Got Teary-Eyed While Speaking On MJ's MentorshipKobe Bryant had nothing but good things to say about Michael Jordan in "The Last Dance."By Alexander Cole
- MusicRomeo Miller Says NBA YoungBoy Reminds Him Of Master PHe also thinks others in the industry should look to Master P for guidance.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Baby Reveals Young Thug Paid Him To Leave His Neighborhood To RecordYoung Thug saw the star potential in Lil Baby and banked on it.By Aron A.
- SportsKobe Bryant Is The Lakers Biggest Mentor, Says Lance StephensonThe Lakers have been a bit of a mess latelyBy Alexander Cole
- MusicMaster P To Kodak Black: "You're Telling On Yourself"Master P responds to Kodak Black's comments from the other day.By Alex Zidel
- ProfilesReese LaFlare Says Atlanta's Rap Scene Is Not As Tight-Knit As It May Look In "On The Come Up"Reese LaFlare talks skateboarding, getting into rap and more on the latest episode of "On The Come Up."By Aron A.
- SocietyMentorship In Hip-Hop Can Change EverythingAIME intends on changing the world through the simple act of mentorship. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSwizz Beatz Says J. Cole Was A "Young Mentor" To Him During "Poison" Sessions"I'm not too cool where I can't have a young mentor, being as I'm a young OG."By Aron A.
- MusicSheck Wes Wants Kanye West To Be More Involved In His CareerSheck Wes airs out his frustrations on Twitter.By Aron A.