Did Serayah And Joey Badass Break Up? Rumors Swirl As "Empire" Star Steps Out With Unknown Man

Rumors that Serayah and Joey Bada$$ have broken up have circulated online as Serayah was spotted with an unknown man. The pair have been an item since the spring after long denying a relationship. However, it appears that they may have gone their separate ways based on the new photos of the Empire actress. Neither party has publicly addressed the speculation at the time of writing.

Fans had a mixed reaction to the potential breakup. "Wait a minute!!!!!! What happened with Joey? Matter fact, we don’t care. Joey single y’all 🥰 ," wrote one hopeful fan. "What happened to Joey ??? I was tryna still figure out what happened to Jacob latimore," another asked, referring to one of Serayah's former flames. However, some fans were surprised that she had seemingly moved on so quickly. "Can somebody PLEASE tell me where yall get these "healed hearts" from within 5-7 business days after a breakup?!!! I be down a few years for therapy and recovery time! I must be doing something wrong!" one person lamented.

Cardi B Cries About Offset

If Serayah and Joey Bada$$ have broken up, then winter 2023 has truly become the season of breakups. Cardi B was reduced to tears during an Instagram Live session in which she discussed her relationship with Offset and the recent scenes from the rapper's birthday party. "He likes to play games with me. He knows that I'm at my house because he knows I am not doing my most. I've been sparing you, b-tch a-- n-gga. Your b-tch a-- album is sh-t. F-cking doing me d-rty after so many years that I helped your motherf-cking a--. Not even a f-cking thank you," A clearly emotional Cardi said.

The rant came after TMZ reported on Offset's wild birthday party. The former Migos rapper was seen surrounded by women and reportedly partied until 5am. Prior to her livestream, Cardi took to X, formerly Twitter, to address her husband. "Mufukas will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time. You out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn. @OffsetYRN you a b-tch a-- n-gga… and trust me imma f-ckin take it there!" she wrote in a series of posts.

