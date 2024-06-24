Denzel Curry & That Mexican OT Shred A Nasty Trap Beat On "BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE"

Denzel Curry now has one of the most hyped-up rap projects on deck with King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2. The follow-up mixtape to the 2012 original will drop on July 19 and will feature numerous heavy hitters. Fans can expect to hear Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, A$AP Ferg (FERG), TiaCorine, A$AP Rocky, and plenty more. So far, Zel has put forth five singles, with the first dating all the way back to August of last year. Now, Denzel Curry is up to number six with "BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE".
Every song will have some guest performer in the fold, and on this one, it is That Mexican OT. The Texas rapper has had quite the last 12 months or so, dropping viral singles. However, this feature placement on "BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE" may be another springboard for him. This single is technically not out yet, as Denzel and OT linked up to perform it on the 4 Shooters Only YouTube series, "From The Block". That being said, this track should be coming to streaming platforms shortly. Overall, this is another banger for Denzel, as him and OT make light work of a grimy and grim Southern trap instrumental that would have come from the Raider Klan days.
Listen To "BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE" By Denzel Curry & That Mexican OT
Quotable Lyrics:
Ayy, black flag all on my mic' (On my mic')
I been known to spend a lot like Bob Barker, the price is right (Hey)
Being broke my kryptonite (Huh), being rich my superpower (Huh)
Smokin' on these bitter n****s, in my hood we call it sour (Want the smoke)
From the southside of FLA, been through Dade and Broward
Musty a** kush on me, smellin' like a golden shower (The shower)