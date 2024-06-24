Denzel Curry & That Mexican OT Shred A Nasty Trap Beat On "BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE"

Every song will have some guest performer in the fold, and on this one, it is That Mexican OT. The Texas rapper has had quite the last 12 months or so, dropping viral singles. However, this feature placement on "BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE" may be another springboard for him. This single is technically not out yet, as Denzel and OT linked up to perform it on the 4 Shooters Only YouTube series, "From The Block". That being said, this track should be coming to streaming platforms shortly. Overall, this is another banger for Denzel, as him and OT make light work of a grimy and grim Southern trap instrumental that would have come from the Raider Klan days.