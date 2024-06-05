Denzel Curry Teams Up With TiaCorine And ASAP Ferg For "HOT ONE"

Ferg steals the show on this one.

Denzel Curry has quietly put together one of the best rap careers of the past decade. He's repeatedly changed up his sound without sacrificing his quality. He's proven that he can make aggressive club songs and reflective, chill tracks alike. At this point, Curry can follow his muse wherever, and he has enough goodwill with fans that they're willing to follow him. "HOT ONES" is the first single from the upcoming album King of the Mischievous South, Vol. 2, and it sees Curry turn out a solid posse cut.

The energy is there from the word go. Denzel Curry's ferocious delivery pulls listeners right into the song, and his opening verse is packed with quotables. "I can make money from the comfort of my sofa," he raps. "So much drive, now I gotta get a chauffeur. One day I'll be big, but I know I'm gettin’ closer." It's classic 'Zel, but the guest features actually manage the rare feat of outshining him. TiaCorine whips out a slick flow that sounds great over the airy instrumental. Vocally, she provides great counterbalance to the main rapper's gruffness. Then ASAP Ferg comes through and steals "HOT ONE" from both of them.

Denzel Curry Has Great Chemistry With His Features

The charismatic hitmaker sounds energetic as ever, and he comes in so confident on the beat you'd be forgiven for thinking the single was actually his. "F*ck a new chain, I got a new house," he spits. "That's your boo thang? She need a new mouth. I flash the gold fangs, that's just my root canal." Ferg shines on what sounds like an ASAP Mob type beat. The only thing that holds "HOT ONE" from being a capital "G" great song is the hook. Curry and Ferg crooning about catching hot ones isn't the earworm they seem to think it is.

What are your thoughts on "HOT ONE" by Denzel Curry, TiaCorine and ASAP Ferg? Do you like Curry's harder sound? Do you want to hear more of it on her next album? Does Ferg steal the show?

