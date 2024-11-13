Maxo Kream Reveals Loaded Tracklist For New Album "Personification"

These collabs are going to be elite.

Maxo Kream is in a groove. The rapper has build up a fanbase over the last several years, but it feels as though he's on the cusp of a commercial breakthrough. The hype has never been more deafening than it has been for his upcoming album, Personification. Part of the reason is that Kream is honing his skills as an artist, and simply getting better. The other part is that the singles for Personification have been stellar across the board. Maxo Kream has been working with some of the most exciting rappers in the game and holding his own. Now, we have the album tracklist.

Maxo Kream is not making the mistake that so many of his genre peers make. Personification is a tight 14 songs, ensuring that it will not overstay its welcome. The solo singles are accounted for here, like the soft and contemplative "Bang the Bus" and the retro-sounding "Big Hoe Me." It's the collabs, however, that'll draw most of the attention. Tyler, The Creator and That Mexican OT shined on "Cracc Era" and "Talkin In Screw," respectively. Both songs were released ahead of the album, and prove that Maxo Kream can slip into any style and vibe imaginable. The star power continues on the songs that have yet to be released.

Read More: Maxo Kream Responds To Sketch Gay OnlyFans Allegations

Maxo Kream Calls In A-List Features On New Album

"Smokey" will see Maxo Kream trade bars with BigXthaPlug, while Rob49 and Skilla Baby drop by for verses on "Higher Than Ever." Kream also brings in Denzel Curry for what is sure to be a standout cut, "Triggaman." Z-Ro and Josh Kream round out the guest features on the album, but the producer list on the album is also worth highlighting. Tyler, The Creator lends his musical talents to the aforementioned "Cracc Era." Hit-Boy, meanwhile, will produce "Smokey." Other established names like Nick Grand, Beat Butcha and Cubeatz pop up in the credits.