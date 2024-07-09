Maxo Kream Responds To Sketch Gay OnlyFans Allegations

Sketch gets some support from another Texas native.

Over the last 24 hours or so, the beloved and wholesome Twitch streamer Sketch has been going through it, to say the least. The Houston, Texas native's past has come back to light and the internet has been stunned and divided since it has discovered some allegedly shocking evidence. Multiple photos circulating on X (formerly Twitter) reveal that Sketch was supposedly a same-sex OnlyFans creator. How these images became available still remains a mystery, but what is not is the fact that this was indeed his situation a couple of years ago. Sketch has been as open and honest as possible since this news has come out, even addressing it the same day.

"Yeah, that was me. I f***ed up — I won’t do it again", he said. While OnlyFans and the adult film industry are frowned upon, it has not been easy to see Sketch feel ashamed for his decisions. A lot of people online have been ripping him apart, even though he explained that he had been struggling with addictions and his mental health. The Madden video game streamer was even considering ending it because of the possible backlash that comes with divulging in your sexuality as well. Thankfully, he the 25-year-old has a lot of the streaming community behind him.

Maxo Kream Is Defending His Brother Sketch

As of recently, he can also add fellow Houston native and rapper Maxo Kream to that growing list. The veteran MC hopped on social media to support his "homie" and clap back at the people bullying him. "F*** that he came clean with whatever he did, that's his sexual preference. I don't judge nobody", Kream said. "That's my homie and I'm rockin' behind him ya hear me? Y'all not gon' bully my boy". It was a very stand-up act by Maxo, and it is nice to see people rally around Sketch, who quite frankly spreads so much positive energy into the world.