Maxo Kream Responds To Sketch Gay OnlyFans Allegations

BYZachary Horvath760 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 27: Twitch streamer Sketch gives a thumbs up during round four of the 2024 NFL draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Sketch gets some support from another Texas native.

Over the last 24 hours or so, the beloved and wholesome Twitch streamer Sketch has been going through it, to say the least. The Houston, Texas native's past has come back to light and the internet has been stunned and divided since it has discovered some allegedly shocking evidence. Multiple photos circulating on X (formerly Twitter) reveal that Sketch was supposedly a same-sex OnlyFans creator. How these images became available still remains a mystery, but what is not is the fact that this was indeed his situation a couple of years ago. Sketch has been as open and honest as possible since this news has come out, even addressing it the same day.

"Yeah, that was me. I f***ed up — I won’t do it again", he said. While OnlyFans and the adult film industry are frowned upon, it has not been easy to see Sketch feel ashamed for his decisions. A lot of people online have been ripping him apart, even though he explained that he had been struggling with addictions and his mental health. The Madden video game streamer was even considering ending it because of the possible backlash that comes with divulging in your sexuality as well. Thankfully, he the 25-year-old has a lot of the streaming community behind him.

Read More: Julia Fox Makes Kanye West Fans Do A Double Take After Coming Out As A Lesbian

Maxo Kream Is Defending His Brother Sketch

As of recently, he can also add fellow Houston native and rapper Maxo Kream to that growing list. The veteran MC hopped on social media to support his "homie" and clap back at the people bullying him. "F*** that he came clean with whatever he did, that's his sexual preference. I don't judge nobody", Kream said. "That's my homie and I'm rockin' behind him ya hear me? Y'all not gon' bully my boy". It was a very stand-up act by Maxo, and it is nice to see people rally around Sketch, who quite frankly spreads so much positive energy into the world.

What are your thoughts on Maxo Kream defending Sketch after the recent same-sex OnlyFans accusations? How do you feel about what the streamer went through a couple of years ago? Does this just go to show how solid of a person Sketch is? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Sketch and Maxo Kream. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of pop culture and music.

Read More: Shakur Stevenson Unleashes On Ma$e, Calls Him "A Fake Pastor" After Rapper Critiques His Fight

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7ViralSketch Breaks His Silence On Gay OnlyFans Model Rumors27.3K
The 2023 Streamy Awards - ArrivalsViralKai Cenat Defends Sketch After His Gay OnlyFans Past Sparks Backlash4.6K
2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7ViralSketch Reveals He Planned To Kill Himself If Gay OnlyFans Past Ever Came To Light3.1K
2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7ViralSketch's Alleged Past As A Gay OnlyFans Creator Has Twitter In Complete Shambles269.3K