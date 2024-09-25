Maxo Kream And Tyler, The Creator Are Lethal On New Single "Cracc Era"

The best kind of throwback.

Maxo Kream and Tyler, The Creator exist in different spaces. Both rappers boast eccentric and distinct voices, but the similarities stop there. Maxo makes unrelenting bangers. Tyler makes experimental and musically lush genre hybrids. Despite these differences, the two rappers link up for an electric banger. "Cracc Era" is manages to play to the strengths of both Maxo Kream and Tyler, The Creator. Maxo gets to sound gritty as ever, while Tyler manages to dig back in his Odd Future bag and play to the darker side of musical palate.

The instrumental is nuts. It sounds like something the Neptunes would have cooked up for Clipse or Slim Thug back in the mid-2000s. The Slim Thug analogy is particularly relevant here, as the combination of Maxo Kream and Tyler, The Creator feels like a modern counterpart to Thug and Pharrell. We digress. It's great to hear Maxo spit over the sparse, creepy instrumental. Tyler, The Creator is the real scene stealer here, though. It's been a long time since fans have gotten to hear the OF founder sound so menacing, and we're here to confirm that he hasn't lost a step. Maxo and Tyler make for one of the stranger and more satisfying combos of 2024 thus far. Hopefully there's more collabs in the future.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Maxo Kream Responds To Sketch Gay OnlyFans Allegations

Maxo Kream And Tyler Flash Electric Chemistry

Quotable Lyrics: