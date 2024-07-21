Maxo Kream Sees Through The BS On Evilgiane-Assisted "Eye Know"

We need that new Maxo album now!

With a plethora of superstar rappers out of Texas, Maxo Kream continues to be one the states secret treasures. He might not feel that way and his fans may not as well, but there are times when you just simply forget. It is no slight to the veteran because we also feel he is one of the most consistent voices from Houston. That point is backed up from the fact that his output this year has been quite outstanding. Since the beginning of 2024, all he has done is release banger after banger. Him and on-the-rise producer evilgiane started their in-studio chemistry with the raunchy "Bang The Bus". However, Maxo Kream did a complete style switch-up on "No Then You A H*e".

A tribute to his recent late father, it is one of the most touching yet hard-hitting songs of his career in our opinion. Then you have the Southern hip-hop homage cut "Talkin In Screw" with That Mexican OT. We can also not forget about his contribution to Denzel Curry's brand-new album on "SET IT". All of these incredible tracks lead us to this Maxo Kream's "Eye Know". It is only 1:50, but his flows, witty one-liners about seeing through the competition's fake persona, and light-hearted beat from evilgiane once again all help this song's memorability factor. At this point, we just need Maxo Kream to end this three-year album drought.

"Eye Know"- Maxo Kream & Evilgiane

