Sketch OnlyFans Leaks Aren't Stopping Him From Amassing A Ridiculous Amount Of Viewers

2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 27: Twitch streamer Sketch reacts after announcnig a pick during round four of the 2024 NFL draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Sketch still has his supporters.

Last week, the Sketch OnlyFans leaks were the only thing Zoomers were talking about on social media. Overall, it all stemmed from Sketch's past actions being dug up by some weirdo online. It was revealed that the popular Madden streamer used to have an OnlyFans where he engaged in sexual acts with other men. Although it's not that big of a deal, the internet turned it into one. Subsequently, Sketch was forced to go online and apologize for his past. He also admitted to everything that had been exposed.

Over the weekend, Sketch was able to get back into the swing of things on Twitch. He was given an advanced copy of EA Sports College Football 25 which is a game that fans have been dying to play. As you can see down below, the streamer did massive numbers with this broadcast. The Twitch star had upwards of 90K live viewers at the stream's peak. After all, it makes sense. The streamer has been in the news lately and people want to see his next move. Not to mention, this is a video game with a ton of hype.

Sketch OnlyFans Leaks Won't Keep Him Down

All of this makes it crystal clear that Sketch is not going anywhere just yet. He still has a ton of fans who want to see him win, and it would take a much bigger scandal for him to be taken down. After all, it's not like he is Dr. Disrespect who admitted to messaging a minor inappropriately.

Let us know what you think of Sketch and his perseverance in the streaming world, down in the comments section below. Was the backlash against Sketch warranted? Why do you think so many people cared about his previous actions? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their projects.

