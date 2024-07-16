Sketch OnlyFans Leaks Aren't Stopping Him From Amassing A Ridiculous Amount Of Viewers

Sketch still has his supporters.

Let us know what you think of Sketch and his perseverance in the streaming world, down in the comments section below. Was the backlash against Sketch warranted? Why do you think so many people cared about his previous actions? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their projects.

All of this makes it crystal clear that Sketch is not going anywhere just yet. He still has a ton of fans who want to see him win, and it would take a much bigger scandal for him to be taken down. After all, it's not like he is Dr. Disrespect who admitted to messaging a minor inappropriately.

Over the weekend, Sketch was able to get back into the swing of things on Twitch. He was given an advanced copy of EA Sports College Football 25 which is a game that fans have been dying to play. As you can see down below, the streamer did massive numbers with this broadcast. The Twitch star had upwards of 90K live viewers at the stream's peak. After all, it makes sense. The streamer has been in the news lately and people want to see his next move. Not to mention, this is a video game with a ton of hype.

