Sketch Left The Faze House Amid Viral Gay OnlyFans Rumors But Was Promptly Asked To Return

Sketch has good friends at the Faze House.

Twitch streaming sensation Sketch is currently in the midst of controversy thanks to recent rumors that popped up on social media today. Overall, new images suggest that the streamer used to be a gay OnlyFans model. Although there has been no confirmation that the man in the photos is Sketch, there seem to be some unique similarities. Whatever the case may be, this whole situation has gone incredibly viral, and fans are wondering what the streamer will say about all of this.

In fact, many are wondering what his whereabouts are. After all, it has been hours since the rumors went viral, and Sketch has yet to say a word. Well, it seems as though we actually have an update from Faze Banks. The Faze owner has his own content house and Sketch has been around quite a bit as of late. In a new Twitter post, Faze Banks reveals Sketch was at the Faze house when the rumors hit the internet. The streamer subsequently left out of sheer embarrassment. However, Banks urged Sketch to come back to the house and hang out.

Sketch Has Good Friends

"Not everything needs to be broadcast & farmed, but since yall wana jump to crazy assumptions Sketch told me to post these receipts," Banks wrote. "All the FaZe boys were with him last night. Sketch was my homie yesterday, he’s my homie today, he’ll be my homie tomorrow. You guys are fkn weirdos." In the text messages posted online, Sketch was clearly in need of someone to talk to. Faze Banks was there for him in that moment, which is certainly good news. However, it is unclear what Sketch is up to now and whether or not he will address the rumors.