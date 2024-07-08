Twitch Streamer Sketch Accused Of Being A Former Gay OnlyFans Model

BYAlexander Cole33.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 27: Twitch streamer Sketch reacts after announcnig a pick during round four of the 2024 NFL draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Sketch has become one of the most beloved streamers on Twitch in 2024.

If you are someone who watches a lot of Twitch, you surely know who Sketch is. Overall, he is someone who went viral for his Madden streams. He would mostly call out plays and deliver some phenomenal trash talk. Moreover, with his Houston Texans jersey on all the time, the creator had crafted a distinct look and brand for himself. Subsequently, he got to announce a pick during the NFL Draft and he has even appeared in videos with Patrick Mahomes.

However, like all popular content creators, Sketch is now facing a new controversy. This morning, the popular streamer began trending on Twitter thanks to alleged images of Sketch engaging in sexual acts with other men. Overall, the story going around Twitter is that Sketch used to be a gay OnlyFans model. However, all of this is alleged and there is nothing to confirm the allegations, other than dubious images. Moreover, some people have tried to match Sketch's facial features to that of the model.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Speaks Out After Posting Footage Of Her Boyfriend Brutally Attacking Her

Sketch Hit With Controversy

This all feels incredibly invasive and it most certainly is. There does not seem to be an end goal here, except to mock the streamer for a past that isn't even confirmed. At this time, Sketch has not responded to any of the allegations. Whether or not he does, remains to be seen. For now, however, his name continues to trend on social media, with many fans expressing shock over the photos which can be seen above.

Be sure to let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that any of this is real, or do you think it is simply a lookalike? What do you think of the internet trying to dig up people's past in this way? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Tia Kemp Gives The Game A Lap Dance, Likely To The Chagrin Of Rick Ross

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7ViralSketch's Alleged Past As A Gay OnlyFans Creator Has Twitter In Complete Shambles85
TwitchCon 2022 San DiegoViralKai Cenat Reacts To Tricking Allegations And Gets Incredibly Petty In The Process5.3K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameViralAdin Ross Claims He Watched Fake NSFW Lil Baby Video Six Times To Make Sure It Wasn't Him2.0K
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400ViralRick Ross' Son Screams At Tia Kemp As She Makes It Clap On Instagram Live34.8K