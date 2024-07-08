Twitch Streamer Sketch Accused Of Being A Former Gay OnlyFans Model

Sketch has become one of the most beloved streamers on Twitch in 2024.

If you are someone who watches a lot of Twitch, you surely know who Sketch is. Overall, he is someone who went viral for his Madden streams. He would mostly call out plays and deliver some phenomenal trash talk. Moreover, with his Houston Texans jersey on all the time, the creator had crafted a distinct look and brand for himself. Subsequently, he got to announce a pick during the NFL Draft and he has even appeared in videos with Patrick Mahomes.

However, like all popular content creators, Sketch is now facing a new controversy. This morning, the popular streamer began trending on Twitter thanks to alleged images of Sketch engaging in sexual acts with other men. Overall, the story going around Twitter is that Sketch used to be a gay OnlyFans model. However, all of this is alleged and there is nothing to confirm the allegations, other than dubious images. Moreover, some people have tried to match Sketch's facial features to that of the model.

Sketch Hit With Controversy

This all feels incredibly invasive and it most certainly is. There does not seem to be an end goal here, except to mock the streamer for a past that isn't even confirmed. At this time, Sketch has not responded to any of the allegations. Whether or not he does, remains to be seen. For now, however, his name continues to trend on social media, with many fans expressing shock over the photos which can be seen above.