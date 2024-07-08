Sketch Breaks His Silence On Gay OnlyFans Model Rumors

The streamer was upfront with his fans.

Sketch is a polarizing figure in the Twitch community. He's risen to prominence on the strength of his Madden streams and his propensity for trash talk. The hostility towards Sketch, however, took a very different turn on July 8. Images of Sketch engaging in sexual acts with other men began to spread on Twitter. The source of these images were not clear, and debate raged on for hours as to whether they were authentic. Sketch has finally addressed these images, and the speculation regarding his sexuality.

The streamer did not mince his words during his July 8 stream. "That me was," he told his viewers. "2 years ago I did some stuff, I'm sorry if you've seen some of the stuff." Sketch then went on to explain that he was at a different point in his life when he was making OnlyFans content. He consequently referred to himself as a "changed person." Sketch is visibly uneasy during the stream, which is understandable given the situation he's been put in. He then makes light of the situation by paraphrasing Bill Clinton's infamous comment about the Monica Lewinski affair. "I did not have sexual relations with that man," Sketch quips. "Just kidding, I did... possibly."

Sketch Thanked The Fans Who Still Support Him

The discomfort runs throughout the rest of the stream. Sketch, however, remains honest and steadfast in admitting that the OnlyFans content is real. "The cat's out of the bag," he explained. "I was dealing with some addiction problems. A couple of them." The Twitch streamer also gave a shout out to those in the community who have shown him support in light of this controversy. "Thank you to all my people who have been sticking up for me," he noted. McNasty, FaZe Rug, and Tfue are some of the most notable streaming names who have expressed support for Sketch. McNasty, in particular, criticized the sports community for promoting homophobia and toxic masculinity and voiced concern for Sketch's career.