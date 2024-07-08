Sketch Breaks His Silence On Gay OnlyFans Model Rumors

2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 27: Twitch streamer Sketch gives a thumbs up during round four of the 2024 NFL draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
The streamer was upfront with his fans.

Sketch is a polarizing figure in the Twitch community. He's risen to prominence on the strength of his Madden streams and his propensity for trash talk. The hostility towards Sketch, however, took a very different turn on July 8. Images of Sketch engaging in sexual acts with other men began to spread on Twitter. The source of these images were not clear, and debate raged on for hours as to whether they were authentic. Sketch has finally addressed these images, and the speculation regarding his sexuality.

The streamer did not mince his words during his July 8 stream. "That me was," he told his viewers. "2 years ago I did some stuff, I'm sorry if you've seen some of the stuff." Sketch then went on to explain that he was at a different point in his life when he was making OnlyFans content. He consequently referred to himself as a "changed person." Sketch is visibly uneasy during the stream, which is understandable given the situation he's been put in. He then makes light of the situation by paraphrasing Bill Clinton's infamous comment about the Monica Lewinski affair. "I did not have sexual relations with that man," Sketch quips. "Just kidding, I did... possibly."

Sketch Thanked The Fans Who Still Support Him

The discomfort runs throughout the rest of the stream. Sketch, however, remains honest and steadfast in admitting that the OnlyFans content is real. "The cat's out of the bag," he explained. "I was dealing with some addiction problems. A couple of them." The Twitch streamer also gave a shout out to those in the community who have shown him support in light of this controversy. "Thank you to all my people who have been sticking up for me," he noted. McNasty, FaZe Rug, and Tfue are some of the most notable streaming names who have expressed support for Sketch. McNasty, in particular, criticized the sports community for promoting homophobia and toxic masculinity and voiced concern for Sketch's career.

Be sure to let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Sketch's career will be impacted? Do you applaud the streamer's honesty in dealing with the leaks? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

