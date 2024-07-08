Sketch's Alleged Past As A Gay OnlyFans Creator Has Twitter In Complete Shambles

The reactions have been overwhelming.

Twitch streamer Sketch has certainly had an interesting morning. Earlier today, images circulating on Twitter suggested that Sketch used to be a gay OnlyFans creator. Overall, this was shocking to a lot of people, and it led to a whole lot of stunned reactions. However, many were quick to try and debunk the allegations. After all, there are lookalikes out there, and the news was a bit too salacious to take at face value. This led to people comparing faces, pimples, and even birthmarks. Even now, no one knows for sure whether or not the man in the images is Sketch.

Below, you can see some of this alleged "evidence." For some, this is enough to jump out the window and conclude that Sketch really did engage in this kind of content in the past. For others, they still need a whole lot more convincing. That said, if one thing is for certain, it is that this has been front-page news on Twitter, especially for those in the streaming world.

Sketch Rumors Run Amok

Below, you can see all sorts of reactions to the news. Some resorted to making memes while others were making fun of Sketch and even denouncing him. You can't help but feel as though a lot of this criticism is just straight-up homophobia at this point. After all, Sketch hasn't done anything wrong. It's not like he's a predator akin to Dr. Disrespect. Regardless, there is no doubt that everyone has a lot to say about this right now.

Twitter Reacts

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that it actually matters if Sketch did, indeed, use to be an OnlyFans model? What do you make of people always trying to go after those who just became famous? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.