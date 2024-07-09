Sketch Reveals He Planned To Kill Himself If Gay OnlyFans Past Ever Came To Light

Sketch has been receiving lots of support today.

Twitch streamer Sketch was the talk of the internet yesterday. Overall, it was due to images that were circulating that depicted him as a gay OnlyFans model. Considering Sketch's current brand as a Madden streamer, this was all very sudden and seemed out of character. Fans began trying to compare his face to the one in the pictures, and it was becoming clearer that the person could, indeed, be him. Subsequently, the streamer took to his livestream and admitted that it was him and that he used to struggle with addiction issues.

Moreover, Sketch noted that he has changed as a person since then and would never do it again. While the streamer didn't confirm his sexuality, it seems pretty clear that he meant he wouldn't do OnlyFans again. However, his stream was extremely emotional and it's easy to understand why. Sketch noted that he knew this would come to light at some point and that he had been bracing for it for months. Additionally, he said that his plan was to kill himself. Two nights ago, he fully intended to follow through, however, his friends at FaZe ultimately saved his life.

Sketch Delivers An Emotional Response

Since this stream, the narrative on social media has changed. While some jumped out the window to mock Sketch, he is now receiving support from various other streamers. Duke Dennis, Jynxzi, and even Kai Cenat have all come out to support the young man. Hopefully, he is able to find peace throughout this situation. At the end of the day, Sketch has proven to be one of the most genuine and entertaining creators on the platform.

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section down below. What do you make of the online backlash that subsequently followed Sketch's admission? Do you believe he will be able to continue his career? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.