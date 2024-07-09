Pusha T Named The Latest Brand Ambassador For Louis Vuitton

Dries Van Noten : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) American Rapper, Pusha T attends the Dries Van Noten Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Push has another high-profile gig.

Pusha T and fashion are synonymous. Don't take our word for it. The Clipse rapper literally told Vogue that he considers fashion to be part of his DNA. He's peppered in references to different brands in his raps, and he's longtime friends with another fashion-forward icon, Pharrell. This bond proved to be beneficial yet again. Pharrell is the men's creative director for Louis Vuitton. Pusha T, meanwhile, has become the brand's latest global ambassador.

The collaboration was finalized on July 8. Louis Vuitton issued a glowing statement. "[Pusha T's] ambassadorial nomination at Louis Vuitton is a testament to his commitment to artistry and a strong personal style," the brand explained. "Both echoing the maison’s own dedication to unique expression across fashion and culture." Louis Vuitton also praised the rapper's ability to bring in different cultural influences to keep the brand relevant. "[His] role as house ambassador underscores Louis Vuitton’s vision of bringing together diverse cultural influences," they added. "[And] build powerful storytelling within its storied menswear universe."

Pusha T Previously Walked A Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Pusha T has some experience with the Louis Vuitton brand. He walked the runway at the Spring/Summer Men’s 2025 fashion show in Paris. He was joined by his brother and fellow Clipse rapper, No Malice. The duo even premiered a song at the event, "Birds Don't Sing." While the intermingling of fashion and rap makes seem unique, given Pusha's main occupation, the rapper has made it clear that he sees the two as one in the same. He told Vogue that he fashion informs the hip-hop experience, the same exact way that hip-hop culture informs the latest fashion trends.

"I’ve never looked at hip hop as just rapping," Pusha T explained. "It’s also about knowing what the fresh kicks were [and are], coming outside with the fresh fits. It always kept everyone very competitive, and I always looked at this as part of hip hop’s entirety. I’ve never separated fashion from the music." Pusha's mission statement is evident in his first Louis Vuitton ad campaign. The rapper is photographed wearing various Louis V items, including chains and a tracksuit. It'll be exciting to see what Pusha T and Pharrell come up with.

