Kai Cenat Defends Sketch After His Gay OnlyFans Past Sparks Backlash

Sketch was the talk of the internet on July 8. Leaked photos of the Madden streamer engaging in sexual acts with other men leaked online. There was speculation that he'd had an OnlyFans account before his Twitch career took off. Instead of denying these claims, Sketch confirmed them. He hopped on stream and admitted that the photos were real. He owned his past, but the backlash has been swift. So swift, in fact, that fellow streamers have come forward to defend Sketch. Kai Cenat is one of them.

Cenat was confused as to why so many people would want to cancel Sketch over the leaked photos. "Why do people care so much," he wondered aloud. "I understand it'd be shocking to a lot of people, but bro. Why does something that somebody else do get you so mad to the point where you gotta go on the internet and bully the n**ga." Kai Cenat went on to discuss the outsized reaction to Sketch's past, and the ways in which social media users have resorted to bullying.

Read More: Sketch Left The Faze House Amid Viral Gay OnlyFans Rumors But Was Promptly Asked To Return

Kai Cenat Calls Out Fans For Overreacting

The Twitch streamer liked the severity of the backlash to Sketch committing a crime. "You would think that [Sketch] murdered somebody," he asserted. "You would think this n**ga murdered somebody by the way n**gas is talking." Kai Cenat urged his followers to practice empathy with regards to Sketch and the other people who amass this level of bullying online over their past. He also made it clear that he was not bothered by what Sketch had done. "I'm not in no space to judge anybody for what they do or what they have done," he added. "It doesn't bother me, I don't care."

Antonio Brown, who was one of the most prominent bullies of Sketch initially, even walked back his comments after realizing how bad things have gotten. After tweeting images of Sketch with the "f" slur, Brown urged his followers to lay off. "My page comedy & entertainment," he asserted. "But I wanted to make sure I let you know I spoke with @thesketchreal this morning. Jokes are jokes but making sure his mental health good. Never know what people got goin on or are goin through."

Read More: Sketch Breaks His Silence On Gay OnlyFans Model Rumors

