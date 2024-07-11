Sketch's Girlfriend Faith Ordway Breaks Silence On Gay OnlyFans Leaks

The influencer provides some perspective.

The news cycle surrounding Sketch has been hectic. The Madden streamer has become a talking point for celebrities bigger than him, and in different fields than him. DJ Akademiks dedicated part of his July 10th stream to explaining why Sketch's controversy is actually good for business. The streamer admitted that he previously had an OnlyFans account in which he performed sexual acts with other men. The wide range of opinions on the topic, however, is what makes it nice to hear from someone who actually knows Sketch. His girlfriend, in fact.

Faith Ordway, a social media influencer, addressed the Sketch OnlyFans leaks via TikTok. She assured the fans that nothing has changed between her and Sketch, regardless of what information has come to light. "I have no opinion," Ordway explained. "Nothing changed whatsoever. Sketch is still Sketch. He's still the person that you watch and love. And that I love and I know." The influencer also clarified whether she has seen the OnlyFans leaks for herself. She stated that she's avoided them because she feels that it doesn't concern her. "I've steered clear from doing like a deep dive," she added. "Because it's just not my business."

Sketch's Girlfriend Has Not Seen The OnlyFans Leaks

The reactions from fans have been varied, which is something that Faith Ordway also discusses in her TikTok. "There's obviously a large amount of hate going his way," she conceded. "This is obviously a little bit of a curveball for people, so they're soaking it up and it's been blown out all over the place." The good news, however, is that Sketch has also received widespread support from the Twitch community. Ordway is confident that his career will continue to thrive moving forward, and relieved that Sketch is "safe" at the end of the day.

Ordway wrapped up the TikTok by trying to explain what Sketch has gone through in the past week. She noted that very few people will understand what it's like to have so many eyes on them. Especially when something personal comes to light, like OnlyFans leaks. "Send him love," she urged viewers. "Don't say hurtful things that you might think are funny." Given what Sketch himself has said about the fallout of the OnlyFans reveal, this point is especially important. The streamer admitted that he considered taking his own life, and it's been the support of friends, family, and fans that have helped him get through it.